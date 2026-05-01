Trump briefed on new military options, says Iran 'dying for a deal'

Amid ongoing negotiations, President Trump is considering fresh military options against Iran, including potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump holds a proclamation he signed for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Key Points President Trump was briefed on new military options against Iran, including strikes on infrastructure.

The US is considering controlling the Strait of Hormuz and securing Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.

Trump maintains economic pressure is the primary strategy against Iran, despite considering military options.

Legal questions are mounting in Washington, DC, regarding the administration's war powers in Iran.

Trump claims US actions have weakened Iran's military and prevented mass executions.

United States President Donald Trump has been briefed on fresh military options against Iran even as negotiations continue behind closed doors and legal questions mount in Washington, DC over war powers.

According to Axios, Trump received a 45-minute briefing from CENTCOM Commander General Brad Cooper and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs on a new plan involving a 'short and powerful' wave of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure.

The proposal also includes potential US control of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure commercial shipping access and a special forces mission to secure Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

These options reflect US willingness to escalate amid a fragile ceasefire that has reached a stalemate.

Despite the planning, Trump indicated that economic pressure remains his primary strategy.

Trump's Economic Pressure on Iran

He said the US-led blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is severely damaging Iran's economy and suggested Tehran is eager for a deal. However, he rejected Iran’s proposal to first reopen the strait before negotiations, insisting Tehran must address US concerns upfront.

Trump also emphasised secrecy around negotiations, stating only a small inner circle knows the true status of talks. He acknowledged uncertainty about Iran’s leadership structure but maintained that discussions are progressing.

Trump asserted that American intervention has prevented mass executions and significantly degraded Iran's military capabilities.

Speaking during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office, Trump said Iran had carried out mass killings amid internal unrest.

"Iran killed 42,000 people over the last two months. They were going to kill eight women whose lives I saved. And I appreciate that they didn't do it. I asked them not to do it, but they didn't do it."

US Operations: War or Military Action?

Trump framed US operations as ongoing but not a formal war, stating, "And that's despite a military operation. I don't call it a war. I'd rather have a military operation. Iran is dying to make a deal."

"Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible. The power of the blockade is incredible. They're not getting any money from oil. And hopefully, it can be worked out very soon," he added.

Trump also linked the situation to domestic economic performance, pointing to stock market gains, "We just hit a new high today on the stock market. We have S&P (Standard & Poor's) is through the roof, when we hit 50,000 on the Dow and 7,000 on the S&P, I said to myself, we got to do something about Iran."

He reiterated his long-standing position on Iran's nuclear ambitions, saying, "They want to have a nuclear weapon. You can't let them have a nuclear weapon."

Legal Challenges and Congressional Concerns

Meanwhile, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told lawmakers that the current ceasefire pauses the 60-day deadline under the War Powers Resolution, meaning the administration may not need immediate congressional approval for continued military operations.

This interpretation was challenged by Senator Tim Kaine, who warned it raises significant legal concerns.

During Senate testimony, Hegseth defended the administration’s conduct, asserting strong safeguards to minimise civilian casualties, including human oversight in AI-assisted systems.

Lawmakers, however, questioned civilian harm following a reported early strike that killed over 170 people at a girls’ school and raised concerns about public support for the conflict.

Trump, for his part, framed US actions as a 'military operation' rather than a war, claiming they have significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities and prevented internal repression, while reiterating hopes for a negotiated resolution.