Trump agrees with Xi's 'US declining' remark, blames Biden

Donald Trump agrees with Xi Jinping's assessment that the US was a 'declining nation', but squarely blames the policies and leadership of Joe Biden for the perceived decline.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump reacts next to Chinese President Xi Jinping at a state banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump agrees with Xi Jinping's assessment of the US as a 'declining nation'.

Trump attributes the decline to policies implemented during Joe Biden's presidency.

Trump cites open borders, high taxes, and DEI policies as factors contributing to the decline.

Trump claims the US experienced an 'incredible rise' during his administration's first 16 months.

Trump highlights stock market records, military victories, and economic strength under his leadership.

Donald Trump said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was '100 per cent correct' in his assessment that the United States was a nation in decline, but the remarks referred to the years of his predecessor Joe Biden.

'When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, and on that score, he was 100 per cent correct,' Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He said the US 'suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender for everybody, men in women's sports, Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI), horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more!'

Trump Touts His Administration's Achievements

Trump asserted that the US has seen 'an incredible rise' during the first 16 months of his administration and pointed to record stock markets and 401(k)s, military victories, renewed economic strength and what he described as a booming job market.

Trump also touted a military victory and thriving relationship in Venezuela, as well as the 'military decimation' of Iran.

Trump Claims US Is Now A 'Hottest Nation'

'President Xi was not referring to the incredible rise that the United States has displayed to the world during the 16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration,' he said.

'Two years ago, we were, in fact, a Nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi!' Trump said, adding that, 'But now, the United States is the hottest Nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!'

Trump also cited trillions of dollars in foreign investment flowing into the US, praised the administration's rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and claimed that President Xi congratulated him on what he called the administration's 'tremendous successes' in a short period of time.