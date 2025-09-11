HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead

Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: September 11, 2025 09:25 IST

United States President Donald Trump announced on social media that conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, has died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at a Utah Valley University event.

IMAGE: Charlie Kirk. Photograph: ANI on X

Trump said Kirk 'was loved and admired by ALL.'

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, 'The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!'

 

Trump has ordered that all American flags throughout the United States will be lowered to half-mast till Sunday.

According to The New York Times newspaper, the shooting took place when Kirk was responding to a student's question about mass shootings during the university event.

'There is no suspect in custody, it is an active investigation,' university spokesperson Ellen Treanor said in a statement.

The university added that multiple agencies are now involved in the probe, including the FBI.

