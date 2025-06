Mass Protests Against Trump Across US

Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Demonstrators rallied across the United States under the banner of 'No Kings', protesting President Donald Trump's recent actions, including federal immigration raids and the deployment of military forces in Los Angeles.

The nationwide protests, held in nearly 2,000 locations, came amid rising tensions, with scenes of civil unrest including freeway blockades and burning vehicles in LA.

Chicago, Illinois. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters

Los Angeles. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Los Angeles. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Los Angeles. Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Los Angeles. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Los Angeles. Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Philadelphia. Photograph: Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters

Chicago, Illinois. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters

Chicago, Illinois. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Los Angeles. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff