Home  » News » Thousands Protest Against Trump In US

Thousands Protest Against Trump In US

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 06, 2025 18:29 IST

IMAGE: A protester holds a sign depicting Donald J Trump and Elon Musk outside New York's City Hall, February 6, 2025. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, protests erupted across the United States in response to President Donald J Trump's recent actions.

Demonstrations took place in state capitals in California, Minnesota, Texas, and more, with protesters criticising Trump, Elon Musk, and the controversial Project 2025.

In Washington, DC, hundreds rallied in support of USAID, which is facing a potential shutdown under the Trump administration.

Protesters voiced concerns over Musk's role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), citing potential security risks related to government data, including access to Treasury and Social Security information.

Protests also focused on LGBTQ+ rights in Alabama, where a new bill recognises only two genders, sparking a backlash against Trump's executive order defining sex as strictly male or female.

Demonstrators in Texas, Georgia, and Arizona voiced opposition to Trump's immigration policies and policies against marginalised communities.

The protests, organised online under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, united citizens from 50 states, aiming to protect democracy and civil rights.

IMAGE: A protest against Trump and the actions he has taken in the first weeks of his presidency outside the department of labor in Washington, DC, February 5, 2025. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A protester holds a sign referencing Elon Musk, who is heading Trump's drive to shrink the federal government, as demonstrators gather outside New York's City Hall. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A 50501 Movement protest against Project 2025 and Trump's executive orders in Los Angeles. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protesters hold placards and chant during a 50501 Movement protest against Project 2025 and Trump's executive orders at the Tennessee state capitol building in Nashville, Tennessee. Photograph: Seth Herald/Reuters

 

IMAGE: US Representative Rashida Tlaib speaks at a protest against Trump outside the department of labor in Washington, DC. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protesters chant during a 50501 Movement protest against Project 2025 and Trump's executive orders at the Tennessee state capitol building in Nashville, Tennessee. Photograph: Seth Herald/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A protest against Trump outside the department of labor in Washington, DC. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A protester dressed as Spider-Man gestures to a sign during a 50501 Movement protest against Project 2025 and Trump's executive orders at the Tennessee state capitol building in Nashville, Tennessee. Photograph: Seth Herald/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
