'Assault on peace, order': Trump slams LA protests

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) called the protests in Los Angeles "a full-blown assault on peace, on public order, and national sovereignty".

IMAGE: Demonstrators gather during a protest against federal immigration sweeps, in downtown Los Angeles, California, US. Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

The US President was speaking at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army.

"These guys are professionals. These are not amateurs," he said, adding he was working with US Senators to pass legislation to imprison people who burn the American flag for "one year."

Trump then took aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, calling them "incompetent" and accusing them of paying "troublemakers, agitators, and insurrectionists" to participate in the protests.

"Their position is that the rioting will not stop unless ICE withdraws from Los Angeles and ceases the enforcement of federal immigration law," he said.

"So sad what they've done to our country."

Notably, the protests erupted after ICE agents conducted raids across the city, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Trump is "pulling a military dragnet" across Los Angeles.

During a brief public address on Tuesday, Newsom said Trump's immigration crackdown has gone well beyond arresting criminals and that "dishwashers, gardeners, day labourers and seamstresses" are among those being detained.

He said Trump's decision to deploy the California National Guard without his support should be a warning to other states.

Earlier, the Department of Defence confirmed that Trump is sending an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal law enforcement officers in Los Angeles.

Monday's deployment is in addition to the 2,000 National Guard troops ordered to deploy by Trump on Saturday, warning of tougher action against those protesting immigration arrests.

"At the order of the President, the Department of Defence is mobilising an additional 2,000 California National Guard to be called into federal service to support ICE & to enable federal law-enforcement officers to safely conduct their duties," Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of Defence for Public Affairs, wrote on X.

The latest deployment comes on the same day California filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, asking a judge to declare the deployments unconstitutional.