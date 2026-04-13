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Home  » News » Speeding Truck Kills Seven Pilgrims in Gujarat

Speeding Truck Kills Seven Pilgrims in Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 12:23 IST

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A tragic accident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district saw a speeding truck claim the lives of seven pilgrims and injure four others who were walking to a temple as part of a religious procession.

Key Points

  • Seven pilgrims were killed and four injured by a speeding truck in Surendranagar district, Gujarat.
  • The pilgrims were walking from Rajkot to Bahucharaji as part of a religious procession.
  • The accident occurred on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway in the early hours of the morning.
  • The truck driver fled the scene but was later apprehended by police.
  • The group of 500 pilgrims was headed to Chharad village for a night halt when the accident occurred.

Seven persons were killed and four suffered injuries after being run over by a speeding truck on a roadside in Gujarat's Surendranagar district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway at around 1.30 am when a group of pilgrims was walking from Rajkot to Bahucharaji as part of a procession to offer prayers at a temple, Lakhtar police inspector Yogesh Patel said.

 

A recklessly driven truck ran over the devotees on the outskirts of Bhaskarpara village in Lakhtar taluka of the district. Six pilgrims and the driver of a dumper parked on the roadside were killed, he said, adding that the deceased included four women.

"The pilgrims were walking when they met with the accident. They had set out on foot to offer prayers at a temple in Bahucharaji when they were hit by a truck coming at full speed from behind," he said.

Six persons died on the spot and one succumbed at a hospital in Viramgam. Four others sustained injuries, in-charge Superintendent of Police Vedika Bihani said.

The truck, loaded with cotton, was on its way from Rajkot, the official said.

"A group of 500 pilgrims was walking towards Chharad village, where they were planning a night halt, when they were hit by the truck. They tried to cross the (dumper) truck parked on the roadside when they met with the accident. Six persons died on the spot," she said.

"Another person died at Gandhi Hospital in Viramgam during treatment. Three persons sustained minor injuries, while another injured person was referred to a Rajkot hospital," the police officer said.

The truck driver, identified as Aditya Uganiya, fled after the accident, but was later taken into police custody, she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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