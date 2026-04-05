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Why a Truck Driver in Bengaluru Took His Own Life After a DUI Test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 17:10 IST

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A truck driver in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide after testing positive for drunk driving, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Key Points

  • A truck driver in Bengaluru allegedly committed suicide after testing positive for drunk driving during a police inspection.
  • The driver's truck was impounded, and he was issued a notice before the alleged suicide.
  • Police are conducting a detailed investigation into all possible angles surrounding the driver's death.
  • CCTV and body-worn camera footage reportedly show the driver was in good condition after receiving the notice.

A truck driver allegedly died by suicide after testing positive for drunk driving during a routine police inspection, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday around 11 pm, the traffic police intercepted a Tamil Nadu-registered truck near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under J P Nagar police station limits for checking.

 

The driver tested positive for drunk driving, following which the vehicle was impounded, and a notice was issued to him, officials said.

On Sunday morning, police received information that the driver of the same truck had hung himself.

A detailed investigation will look into all angles, police said adding that the deceased person's family has been informed.

"They said CCTV and body-worn camera footage show the driver was in good condition while leaving after receiving the notice," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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