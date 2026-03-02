HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Six Injured in Jharkhand Bus Accident

Six Injured in Jharkhand Bus Accident

Source: PTI
March 02, 2026 14:27 IST

A bus accident in Chatra, Jharkhand, injured six passengers after a tire burst, raising concerns about road safety and transportation in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Six people were injured in a bus accident near Chatra in Jharkhand.
  • The accident occurred when a tire burst on a bus traveling from Raipur to Gaya.
  • One seriously injured passenger was referred to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital.
  • The bus accident highlights road safety concerns in the region.

At least six people were injured, one of them seriously, after an inter-state private bus fell on its side in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Murainawa, around 15 km from the district headquarters, in Bashishtnagar police station area, when a front tyre of the vehicle burst, an officer said.

 

The Gaya-bound bus was coming from Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur.

Details of the Injured

Bashishtnagar police station officer-in-charge Amit Kumar Singh said, "Six passengers were injured, including one seriously who has been referred to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital for better treatment."

Dr Ashish Kumar of Sadar Hospital said the five other injured persons are undergoing treatment at the medical establishment.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
