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Tripura Student's Father Accuses Uttarakhand Police Of Negligence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 15:41 IST

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The father of a Tripura student murdered in a racial attack accuses Uttarakhand Police of negligence, alleging the main suspect remains free due to administrative failures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Father of deceased Tripura student accuses Uttarakhand Police of negligence in murder case.
  • Main suspect, Yagyaraj Awasthi, remains at large, allegedly having crossed the border into Nepal.
  • Family alleges police collusion and delayed FIR registration in the Anjel Chakma murder case.
  • Police claim to have issued a lookout circular and are processing a Red Corner notice for the accused.

The father of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old student from Tripura who was killed in an alleged racial assault, on Wednesday accused the Uttarakhand Police of negligence and alleged that the main accused remains at large due to administrative failure.

Tarun Prasad Chakma, a head constable in the Border Security Force (BSF), said it has been four months since his son's death, yet the primary suspect, Yagyaraj Awasthi, has not been apprehended.

 

Accused Allegedly Fled To Nepal

Awasthi, a resident of Kanchanpur in Nepal, allegedly crossed the border after the incident.

"There is no active police operation. The main accused is in Nepal, and there is no clue regarding his whereabouts," the senior Chakma told PTI.

He alleged that the local police were "colluding" with the accused, and claimed that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered only after a Member of Parliament intervened.

Victim Of Racial Attack

Anjel Chakma, a resident of Unakoti district in Tripura, was attacked by a group of six people on December 9, 2025, after he objected to racial slurs hurled at him and his younger brother in the Selaqui area of the state capital. He died in a hospital on December 26.

His father, currently posted in Sipahijala, said Anjel was a talented student who had secured an MBA placement with an annual package of Rs 12 lakh. "I performed 24-hour duties in the BSF for 30 years to provide for his education.

He was supposed to start his internship on December 27, but he never got the chance," he said.

Family Trauma

The grief-stricken father said that the death had traumatised his younger son, a second-year graduation student in Uttarakhand.

"My younger son remains in total silence. One son is gone, and the other's life is being ruined by this trauma," Chakma said. He said that the family has received Rs 8.25 lakh as compensation from the Social Welfare Department.

Police Investigation Ongoing

The police have so far nabbed five of the six accused, including two minors. Vikasnagar Circle Officer Vivek Singh Kutiyal said a lookout circular (LOC) was issued in January, and a Blue Corner notice has been processed to bring Awasthi to book.

"The process for a Red Corner notice is currently in progress," the officer stated.

The registration of a First Information Report (FIR) marks the formal commencement of a police investigation in India, typically after a complaint is filed alleging the commission of a cognisable offence. A Red Corner Notice is an international alert circulated by Interpol to request the arrest of a wanted person with a view to extradition.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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