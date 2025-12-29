Urgent need to protect people of Northeast: Rijiju on Chakma murder

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday stressed the urgent need to ensure the safety and protection of people from India's Northeast region following the death of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, who was brutally stabbed in Dehradun after allegedly facing racial abuse.

"There should be protection for the people of the Northeast," Rijiju said, reacting to the incident. He added that the Uttarakhand government has acted swiftly in the matter and that around five people have already been arrested.

"Uttarakhand government has taken vigilance, and probably five people have also been arrested. This is not a political issue," the minister said.

Calling the incident "not a political issue", Rijiju also highlighted steps taken by the central government in the past to address such issues, particularly in the national capital. He said that earlier incidents involving people from the Northeast were frequent.

"When PM Modi swore in as the Prime Minister, 20-40 incidents were normal, but with the Delhi special unit established, the number of incidents decreased," he said.

Describing racism as an "ideological illness", Rijiju said such thinking exists only among a few individuals and must be addressed through awareness.

"This ideological illness occurs in only a few people. Awareness is essential," he stressed.

Rijiju added that racism and discrimination have no place in Indian society.

"Why make fun of anyone from any caste, race or religion? Not only the people of the Northeast, but everyone should be saddened about it because it can happen to anyone. Not even one such incident should occur," he said.

The Union Minister further added that people have historically faced racism, both within India and abroad.

"We have been the targets of racism in the country. Even today, those who don't have white skin are targeted in other countries. But this should not happen within the country. This is a diverse country with a different set of beliefs, religion," Rijiju added.

MBA student Anjel Chakma was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Five people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Among them, two accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform home.

The police are continuously conducting raids to arrest an absconding accused, on whom a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced.

A police team has also been sent to Nepal in search of the absconding accused, according to the Uttarakhand CMO.