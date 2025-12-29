HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Tripura student's lynching: Rs 10 lakh reward on info

Tripura student's lynching: Rs 10 lakh reward on info

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 29, 2025 14:29 IST

x

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday announced a Rs 10 lakh cash reward on information that will lead to the arrest of the main accused in the Anjel Chakma murder case.

IMAGE: Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman. Photograph: ANI Photo

Twenty-four-year-old Anjel Chakma, an MBA student, from Nandannagar in West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to a racial slur at Dehradun on December 9, and he succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

Five out of six accused persons have already been arrested, while the mastermind is absconding, the police said.

 

Debbarma's announcement came days after the Uttarakhand Police declared a Rs 25,000 cash reward on information that will facilitate the arrest of the main accused in the murder case.

"I heard that the Uttarakhand government has declared Rs 25,000 on information leading to the arrest of the mastermind in the Anjel Chakma murder case. Is this the price for arresting the mastermind in the killing of Anjel Chakma, a final year student of MBA? I declare Rs 10 lakh to one who provides clues leading to the arrest of the person who had murdered Anjel Chakma. The amount will be paid from my own pocket. Don't make fun of us," Debbarma said in a video post.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha Party (TMP)-run Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

"As recommended by Bubagra (king) Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, chairman, ADC Administrative Reforms Committee (AARC), has decided to grant a financial compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family of late Anjel Chakma to support his final rites," TTAADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Purna Chandra Jamatia wrote on Facebook.

This reflects 'solidarity, compassion, and a sense of collective responsibility during this moment of profound grief', he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'They called him Chinese momo': Tripura student lynched in Dehradun
'They called him Chinese momo': Tripura student lynched in Dehradun
Hindus attacked in Bangladesh: Reward announced on info
Hindus attacked in Bangladesh: Reward announced on info
Amid India protests, Yunus govt takes responsibility of Dipu Das' family
Amid India protests, Yunus govt takes responsibility of Dipu Das' family
Bumrah and Pant apologised to me: Bavuma
Bumrah and Pant apologised to me: Bavuma
Hate crime in US increased by 12% in 2021: FBI
Hate crime in US increased by 12% in 2021: FBI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken Dum Biryani

webstory image 2

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 3

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

VIDEOS

SPOTTED: Sanya Malhotra at Mumbai Airport1:18

SPOTTED: Sanya Malhotra at Mumbai Airport

President Murmu undertakes sorties on INS Vaghsheer0:27

President Murmu undertakes sorties on INS Vaghsheer

Heavy Snowfall Blankets Gulmarg, Winter Tightens Its Grip1:20

Heavy Snowfall Blankets Gulmarg, Winter Tightens Its Grip

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO