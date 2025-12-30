HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NHRC seeks report on racial killing of Tripura student

NHRC seeks report on racial killing of Tripura student

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 30, 2025 11:47 IST

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Dehradun district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) over the alleged racially charged killing of a student from Tripura in the Uttarakhand capital.

IMAGE: Anjel Chakma. Photograph: X

The NHRC has directed the Dehradun authorities to investigate the allegations and has sought an action taken report within seven days.

The commission has asked for a copy of the case proceedings to be sent to the Uttarakhand chief secretary and the director general of police.

"Additionally, the authorities are directed to ensure safety of the students of North Eastern region in the entire state," it says.

 

 

Anjel Chakma, 24, a final-year MBA student at a private university in Dehradun, was allegedly attacked by some youngsters with a knife and a bracelet on December 9. He died on December 26, after being in a hospital for 17 days.

His father, a Border Security Force jawan currently posted in Tangjeng in Manipur, alleged that his son was 'brutally attacked' when he tried to defend his brother, who was called 'Chinese' by the attackers.

The assailants called his sons 'Chinese momo' and abused him, the father of the victim told PTI over the phone.

Anjel told them that he 'was also Indian, not Chinese', but they attacked him with knives and blunt objects, the father said.

According to the proceedings, a bench of the NHRC, presided by its member Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The complainant has alleged that the student from the Tripura region was brutally attacked and killed in Dehradun, in a 'racially motivated incident' while studying outside his home state.

According to the complaint, the person was 'targeted with racial slurs and assaulted after asserting his identity as an Indian citizen', reads the proceedings.

'The incident has caused nationwide outrage and is stated to reflect deep-rooted racial discrimination against people from the North-East, failure of local authorities to prevent the violence, and lack of adequate protection mechanisms,' it adds.

The complainant alleged that the incident amounts to a 'serious violation' of the victim's right to life, dignity, and equality.

The complainant had sought the intervention of the NHRC in the matter and requested urgent intervention, accountability, and systemic measures to prevent such hate-based crimes, the proceedings says.

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be violations of the human rights of the victim, the NHRC says.

'The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the DM and the SSP, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an action taken report within seven days for perusal of the Commission,' it says.

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the father of the student and assured strict punishment for the accused.

Leaders cutting across political lines called for comprehensive efforts to end 'hate crimes' against the people from the northeastern states.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
