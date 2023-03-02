News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP 'ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except...'

BJP 'ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except...'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 02, 2023 13:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said it was ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except for Greater Tipraland, if the new party led by former royal Pradyot Debbarma extends its support.

IMAGE: BJP supporters at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, in Agartala on February 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to PTI, state BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said his party was marching to form the next government in the state.

 

"We are forming the next government in the state as we have been saying since the beginning. Two central leaders -- Phanindranath Sarma and Sambit Patra -- are here to oversee the situation, and hopefully, more central leaders will be arriving today," he said.

On the possibility of taking the support of the Debbarma-led party, he said, "Except Greater Tipraland, the BJP is ready to accept all their demands."

The BJP was leading in 33 seats in the 60-member House, while its partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) was ahead in one seat.

The Tipra Motha, which seemed to have grabbed the IPFT's tribal support, was leading in 11 seats. The opposition Left-Congress alliance was ahead in 15 seats.
Among others, the Tipra Motha is demanding a separate state of 'Greater Tipraland' for the indigenous population of Tripura.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Tripura: Newcomer Tipra Motha set to play kingmaker
Tripura: Newcomer Tipra Motha set to play kingmaker
New outfit could be decisive in 3-way Tripura contest
New outfit could be decisive in 3-way Tripura contest
Northeast counts: Will Tripura, Meghalaya back BJP?
Northeast counts: Will Tripura, Meghalaya back BJP?
PM, LoP, CJI to advise Prez on CEC appointment: SC
PM, LoP, CJI to advise Prez on CEC appointment: SC
'Like his father he is a self-made man'
'Like his father he is a self-made man'
Maha assembly: Cong claims big win in Kasba bypoll
Maha assembly: Cong claims big win in Kasba bypoll
MAPPED: Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland 2023, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland 2023, constituency-wise
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: LEADS/RESULTS

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: LEADS/RESULTS

BJP+IPFT regain lead in Tripura, Tipra leads in 11

BJP+IPFT regain lead in Tripura, Tipra leads in 11

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances