Rediff.com  » News » Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: Big winners and losers

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: Big winners and losers

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
Last updated on: March 02, 2023 15:47 IST
Counting of votes in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland is underway.

Here's how our netas fared in the elections.

 

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha won election from Town Bardowali constituency after defeating Congress' Asish Kumar Saha by 1,257 votes.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio wins from Northern Angami-II by defeating Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress. Rio got 15,646 votes, while his rival Sachu polled 1,078 votes.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma retains his seat in South Tura.

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma lost from both seats he contested.

Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along won from Alongtaki constituency.

THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
