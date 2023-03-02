News
Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: LEADS/RESULTS

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: LEADS/RESULTS

Last updated on: March 02, 2023 08:16 IST
Counting of votes in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland is underway. 

Stakes are high for the Bharatiya Janata Party, as the results will signal if it has deepened its roots in Tripura, and made further inroads in Meghalaya and Nagaland, or if the Opposition has managed to dent its influence.

 

Exit polls by various channels have predicted a hung house in Meghalaya, a win for the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) backed by the BJP in Nagaland, and seemed to oscillate between predicting a clean sweep for the BJP to a hung house in Tripura, where a new party the Tipra Motha may emerge as a potential king-maker.

Following are the LEADS/RESULTS in the three states.

 

 

 

Northeast counts: Will Tripura, Meghalaya back BJP?
All options open, says Meghalaya CM after exit polls
NDA will form govts in all 3 NE states: Himanta
Ex-Pakistan hockey player killed in Italian shipwreck
MAPPED: Meghalaya, Nagaland 2023, constituency-wise
JNU rules levy Rs 20,000 fine on students for dharna
Garcetti qualified to serve as envoy to India: WH
Meghalaya CM meets Himanta ahead of counting

Exit polls give Nagaland, Tripura to ally+BJP

