Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: LEADS/RESULTS

Counting of votes in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland is underway.

Stakes are high for the Bharatiya Janata Party, as the results will signal if it has deepened its roots in Tripura, and made further inroads in Meghalaya and Nagaland, or if the Opposition has managed to dent its influence.

Exit polls by various channels have predicted a hung house in Meghalaya, a win for the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) backed by the BJP in Nagaland, and seemed to oscillate between predicting a clean sweep for the BJP to a hung house in Tripura, where a new party the Tipra Motha may emerge as a potential king-maker.

Following are the LEADS/RESULTS in the three states.