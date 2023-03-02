News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » In a first, 2 women elected to Nagaland assembly

In a first, 2 women elected to Nagaland assembly

March 02, 2023 15:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuo Kruse created history on Thursday by becoming the first two women to be elected to the Nagaland assembly, officials said.

IMAGE: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's Hekhani Jakhalu. Photograph: ANI

Jakhalu, the NDPP candidate for the Dimapur III seat defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, the Election Commission of India, said.

 

A few hours later, Kruse was also declared winner from Western Angami seat, defeating an Independent candidate by a narrow margin of just seven votes. 

Apart from Jakhaulu and Kruse, two other women candidates -- Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson -- contested the Nagaland assembly election this time.

After leading in intial trends, Sema is now trailing from Atoizu constituency by 600 votes.

-- with PTI inputs

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
Tripura: Newcomer Tipra Motha set to play kingmaker
Tripura: Newcomer Tipra Motha set to play kingmaker
BJP 'ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha'
BJP 'ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha'
Maha assembly: Cong claims big win in Kasba bypoll
Maha assembly: Cong claims big win in Kasba bypoll
Ukraine trips G20 FMs' meet, no joint communique
Ukraine trips G20 FMs' meet, no joint communique
WPL 2023: 'Will not play same set of overseas players'
WPL 2023: 'Will not play same set of overseas players'
Congress opens account in West Bengal assembly
Congress opens account in West Bengal assembly
Jaishankar, Qin Gang discuss peace in border areas
Jaishankar, Qin Gang discuss peace in border areas
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: LEADS/RESULTS

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: LEADS/RESULTS

'Falling short': Meghalaya CM keeps his cards close

'Falling short': Meghalaya CM keeps his cards close

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances