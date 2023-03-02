In a first, 2 women elected to Nagaland assembly

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuo Kruse created history on Thursday by becoming the first two women to be elected to the Nagaland assembly, officials said.

IMAGE: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's Hekhani Jakhalu. Photograph: ANI

Jakhalu, the NDPP candidate for the Dimapur III seat defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, the Election Commission of India, said.

A few hours later, Kruse was also declared winner from Western Angami seat, defeating an Independent candidate by a narrow margin of just seven votes.

Apart from Jakhaulu and Kruse, two other women candidates -- Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson -- contested the Nagaland assembly election this time.

After leading in intial trends, Sema is now trailing from Atoizu constituency by 600 votes.

