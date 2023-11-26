News
Tributes paid to martyrs on 26/11 attacks

Tributes paid to martyrs on 26/11 attacks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 26, 2023 11:52 IST
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who attacked the metropolis on this day 15 years ago.

IMAGE: BMC workers clean the statue of Shahid Tukaram Omble and memorial at Girgoan Chowpatty, ahead of the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, in Mumbai on Friday, November 24, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

They paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Deepak Kesarkar, city police chief Vivek Phansalkar and other senior officials were also present.

Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.

 

The governor met the family members of those who died in the attacks.

Personnel of the National Security Guard, Mumbai police and Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede participated in a candle and flag march held at the Gateway of India, opposite the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, one of the terror attack sites.

Rotary Club members and students of the Mithibhai College joined the march held in remembrance of the martyrs.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by the sea route and opened indiscriminate firing, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores of rupees.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attacks.

The attacks began on November 26, 2008 and lasted until November 29. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish community centre were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.

Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
