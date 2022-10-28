News
Key planners of 26/11 remain unpunished: Jaishankar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 28, 2022 14:47 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished, which undermined the collective credibility.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lays a wreath at the 26/11 Memorial during the Special Meeting of the United Nations Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee, at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also said that when it comes to proscribing some terrorists, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has 'regrettably' been unable to act in some cases because of 'political considerations'.

The minister was speaking at a special meeting in Mumbai on 'Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes'.

 

The first leg of the event is being held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai. This hotel was one of the places attacked by the terrorists during the November 2008 attacks.

"The key conspirators and the planners of 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished," Jaishankar said.

This undermines the collective credibility and collective interest, he added.

Jaishankar said the 'shocking' terror attack was an attack not just on Mumbai, but on the international community.

"In fact, this entire city was held hostage by terrorists, who had entered from across the border," he said without naming Pakistan.

As many as 140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens from 23 countries lost their lives in the attacks, he said.

Jaishankar, Michael Moussa, Gabonese Foreign Minister and president of the UNSC along with the members from international community also paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
