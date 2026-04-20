Kerala Man Dies After Woman's Alleged Attack

A 60-year-old man in Palakkad, Kerala, died after allegedly being attacked by a relative, leading to an arrest and police investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points A 60-year-old man died after allegedly being attacked in Kottathara, Palakkad.

The victim, Kaliyappan, was allegedly attacked by a relative, Chithra, at a tribal settlement.

Chithra allegedly attacked Kaliyappan with a stone due to a grudge over his complaints about her behaviour.

Police have arrested Chithra and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death in Palakkad, Kerala.

A 60-year-old man died after allegedly being attacked by a woman at a tribal settlement in Kottathara here, police said on Monday.

Details of the Incident

The deceased has been identified as Kaliyappan of Dhasannur Unnathi, Kottathara.

Sholayar police have arrested Chithra, a relative of Kaliyappan, in connection with the incident.

Motive Behind the Attack

According to police, Chithra allegedly held a grudge against Kaliyappan after he complained about her behaviour.

Police also said Kaliyappan frequently scolded her.

Officials said that at around 10 pm on Sunday, Chithra allegedly attacked Kaliyappan using a stone.

He sustained severe injuries to his head and face in the assault and died, police said.

Investigation and Aftermath

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and took Chithra into custody.

The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem examination and will be handed over to relatives later, police added.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to murder or culpable homicide not amounting to murder, depending on the investigation's findings. The police will likely gather forensic evidence and witness statements to build their case. Such incidents in tribal settlements often highlight underlying social and economic issues within the community.