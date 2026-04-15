Man Found Dead in Palakkad Was Murdered, Say Police

Police in Palakkad, Kerala, have launched a murder investigation after an unidentified man was found dead with a head injury, prompting a search for clues and the victim's identity.

Key Points An unidentified man was found dead near a hotel in Palakkad, Kerala.

Police have confirmed the death was a murder following a postmortem examination.

The victim died from a head injury caused by a heavy object.

Authorities are working to identify the deceased and are analysing CCTV footage.

The case has been upgraded from unnatural death to murder.

An unidentified man found dead here has been confirmed to have been murdered, police said on Wednesday.

The body of a man aged around 60 was found near a hotel close to the Ottapalam bus stand on Tuesday morning, police said.

During the inquest, police noticed injury marks on the body and subsequently, a postmortem was conducted, officials said.

Investigation Details

The autopsy revealed that the man died of a head injury, caused by hitting a heavy object or stone on the head, police added.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased, police said.

CCTV footage from the area has been collected and is being analysed as part of the investigation.

Police had initially registered a case of unnatural death. Now the murder charges will be added based on the postmortem findings.