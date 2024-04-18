News
Tribal body calls 'indefinite shutdown' in Nagaland ahead of LS polls

Tribal body calls 'indefinite shutdown' in Nagaland ahead of LS polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 18, 2024 23:36 IST
Hours before the Lok Sabha elections are due to begin in Nagaland, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation, which has asked people not to vote in the polls to press for its demand for a separate state, imposed indefinite total shutdown in the eastern part of the state from 6 pm on Thursday.

IMAGE: Polling staff traverse through challenging terrains en route to Hakumati polling station for the LS elections, in Kiphire, Nagaland, April 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation is the apex body of seven tribal organisations spread over six districts of the region.

 

“An indefinite total shutdown all over Eastern Nagaland jurisdiction with effect from 6 PM on Thursday,” the organisation said in a statement, adding that the situation is "not conducive".

The polls for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland will begin on 7 am on Friday.

The ENPO, however, exempted government servants on poll duty and emergency services from the purview of the shutdown.

The organisation had on Monday said it would protect those who may face repercussions for abstaining from taking part in the polls.

It, however, also cautioned that if any person goes to vote and any law and order situation arises, it will be the responsibility of the voter concerned.

The ENPO has not accepted the appeals from the state government and 20 MLAs of the eastern region to reconsider its decision to abstain from the elections.

The organisation has been demanding a separate state since 2010, claiming that the six districts in the eastern part of Nagaland have been neglected in all aspects for years.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

