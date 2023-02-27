Nagaland sees 84% voting, 75% turnout in Meghalaya

Over 83 per cent of the more than 13 lakh electorate cast their vote on Monday in the single-day Nagaland state election which passed off by and large peacefully, Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar said.

IMAGE: People wait in queue to cast their vote at a polling booth in Barnihat, Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, February 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling was held in total of 2291 polling stations across 59 of the total 60 constituencies. One seat -- Akuluto in Zunheboto district -- was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

”The estimated turnout of voters is 83.63 per cent. The polling throughout the state was largely peaceful, except for some violence in three constituencies,” the CEO told a press conference in Kohima.

This is 1.99 per cent lower than the 2018 poll, which had recorded 85.62 percent voter turnout, he said.

The final polling percentage will be known after receiving data from some stations, which has not been possible yet due to connectivity issues, he said.

Pughoboto seat recorded the highest turnout of 92.11 per cent followed by Tseminyu at 91.88 per cent and Mon at 90.67 per cent, the CEO said.

Asked if there will be any re-polling, Shekhar said while there are complaints from different political parties and candidates, the final decision on it will be taken by the Election Commission.

Incidents of violence were reported from three districts during the day and three persons were injured in firing by unidentified miscreants in a constituency in Wokha district, the police said.

IGP (Range) Nagaland, Limasunep Jamir said there were violent incidents in Wokha, Mon and Zunheboto districts during the day but the law and order situation in the state during the day was largely peaceful and polling was completed successfully.

Timely intervention by security personnel prevented any major incident, he said.

In Akuk village in Bhandari constituency of Wokha district, three persons were injured in firing by unidentified miscreants. The Madhya Pradesh State Armed Police personnel stationed at the polling station fired eight rounds in the air and brought the situation under control, Jamir said.

The injured civilians were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Earlier in the day about half an hour before the polling began at 7 am political parties threw stones at each other near two polling stations in the village, the IGP said.

In Monyakshu constituency of Mon district unknown persons threw stones on security personnel and an ITBP jawan and Nagaland Police personnel sustained minor injuries, he said.

Three incidents of blank firing was reported from Awotsakili village in Atoizu constituency of Zunheboto district and were controlled by security personnel. Involvement of Naga underground cadres in the incident cannot be ruled out, Jamir added.

Minor skirmishes and heated exchanges between the supporters of the rival political parties were reported from Mokokchung, Wokha, Mon, Zunheboto and Tseminyu districts.

Jamir said a constable of the Madhya Pradesh Police on poll duty died in Wokha when a vehicle carrying the person along with others met with an accident near N Longchum. The police constable died on the spot and three others sustained injuries.

The IGP said the police seized about Rs 2 lakh in cash taking the total seizure during the model code of conduct period to Rs. 35.79 crore.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio exercised his franchise along with his wife and three daughters at his native village of Touphema in Northern Angami-II constituency. Rio, who is seeking to be returned to the office for the fifth time is facing a challenge from a first timer, Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress.

He appealed to voters, particularly those who attained the age this time, to participate in the "festival of democracy".

"In Nagaland, people want the solution to the Naga issue, permanent peace and development,” he said.

The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

In Meghalaya, more than 75 per cent of the 21.6 lakh electors cast their votes till 5 pm and the polling was peaceful, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

The figure is expected to increase as the polling continued for several hours after the scheduled time of conclusion.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) is contesting to retain power while the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties are attempting to bring about a change in the government in the northeastern state.

The Congress and the BJP are contesting in 59 seats, while the NPP has put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46.

IMAGE: Gaon Buras (village headmen) show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote in the Nagaland assembly elections, Kohima, February 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Though Meghalaya has a 60-member assembly, polling in Sohiong constituency has been adjourned following the death of one of the candidates.

"At 5 pm, over 75 per cent turnout was recorded. In 200 odd polling stations in four districts, voting is likely to go on till 9 pm,” Kharkongor said.

”Polling is being held in a free and fair manner. No untoward incident has been reported,” he said.

Malfunctioning of EVMs was reported in a few polling booths but these were later fixed, the CEO said.

Voting took place in 3,419 polling stations, of which 640 have been categorised as 'vulnerable' and 323 as 'critical'.

“Over 19,000 polling personnel and 119 companies of CAPFs have been deployed across the state. They have been backed by state policemen to maintain law and order,” the CEO said.

NPP supremo and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is contesting from the South Tura constituency where he has locked horns with militant-turned-BJP leader Bernard Marak.

Leader of Opposition and TMC leader Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats -- Songsak and Tikrikilla -- while his wife D D Shira is also in the fray.

The CEO also informed reporters that an Assam MLA had made a statement that ”residents of Assam” in six police stations of Mawhati constituency along the disputed border will not be allowed to vote.

However, the matter was resolved after the governments of both states took cognisance of this, he said.

Enforcement agencies have made the seizure of drugs, cash and freebies which was 20 times higher this year as compared to 2018.

Seizure of over Rs 74.18 crore was made since January 18 whereas the value of drugs seized was over Rs 33 crore and the value of cash was Rs 8.71 crore. The seizure made in 2018 was Rs 1.15 crore only, he said.