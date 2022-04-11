News
Rediff.com  » News » Trapped Mid-Air For 24 Hours, Now Rescued

Trapped Mid-Air For 24 Hours, Now Rescued

By Rediff News Bureau
April 11, 2022 17:44 IST
Indo-Tibetan Border Police and National Disaster Response Force personnel conducted an urgent rescue operation after a cable car accident near Trikut in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

22 of the people trapped in mid-air in a row of ropeway cable cars for around 24 hours following the accident were rescued on Monday while one person has died, officials said.

The accident was caused by the collision of two cable cars.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the rescue operation.

IMAGE: ITBP and NDRF personnel carry out a rescue operation at the accident site.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter takes part in the rescue operation.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: One of those trapped in the cable car is rescued.
Photograph: Ani Pic Service/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The evacuee is carefully lowered to the ground.
Photograph: Ani Pic Service/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A child rescued from the cable car.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel carries the rescued child.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A woman rescued by the paramilitary personnel.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A paramilitary personnel carries a child rescued during the operation.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
