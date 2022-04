A trailer fell down while passing through on a bridge that collapsed near Betul on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the accident.

IMAGE: A trailer clings to the collapsed bridge over the Sukhtawa river near the Itarsi-Nagpur National Highway.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People gather at the scene of the accident.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com