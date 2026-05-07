Why A Transgender Person Took Their Life In Nagpur Hospital

A transgender person in Nagpur tragically died by suicide in a government hospital after suffering the amputation of both legs following a train accident, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 35-year-old transgender person died by suicide in a Nagpur hospital.

The individual had lost both legs in a train accident a month prior.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

The deceased, Radhika Mohan Jadhav, was a resident of Amravati district.

A 35-year-old transperson died by suicide at a government-run hospital in Nagpur on Thursday, nearly a month after losing both legs following an accident, police said.

Radhika Mohan Jadhav, a resident of Amravati district, allegedly hanged herself from her hospital bed using a bandage cloth.

Circumstances Leading to the Tragedy

According to police, Radhika earned a livelihood by begging on trains. Last month, she reportedly fell from a moving train and sustained serious injuries, following which both her legs were amputated.

She was first admitted to Irwin Hospital in Amravati and later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur for further treatment.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have registered an accidental death case.

An official from Ajni police station said, "The exact reason behind the suicide is not yet clear. Statements of persons concerned are being recorded, and further investigation is underway."