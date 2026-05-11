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Three Arrested After Transgender Group Violence In Chennai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 11, 2026 20:24 IST

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Chennai police have arrested three transgender individuals after a violent clash between rival groups fighting over territory and alms collection, highlighting ongoing tensions within the community.

Key Points

  • Three transgender individuals were arrested in Chennai following a violent clash between rival groups.
  • The conflict stemmed from a long-standing dispute over territory and alms collection in the Pulianthope and Moolakothalam areas.
  • The violence escalated after a member defected from one group to another, leading to property damage and physical assault.
  • Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects involved in the attack.

Three transgender persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting members of a rival group with stones and beer bottles following a long-standing dispute over territory and alms collection, police said on Monday.

Rivalry Over Territory Sparks Violence

The incident, which occurred on May 10, was triggered by a conflict between two groups operating in the Pulianthope and Moolakothalam areas.

 

According to the Basin Bridge police, Salma (42), a transgender person residing in Pulianthope, leads a group involved in alms collection. Trouble began a month ago when a member of her group, identified as Parthiban (alias Surekha), defected to join a rival faction based in Moolakothalam.

Escalation and Attack

Tensions escalated on the early morning of May 9, when members of the rival group allegedly trespassed into the residence of Dilsha, a member of Salma's group, in the K P Park area. The intruders reportedly vandalised household items, including a television, washing machine, and bureau.

The following morning, on May 10, while Salma and another associate, Kavya, were en route to the police station to lodge a formal complaint, they were intercepted near the K P Park bus stop. A group of approximately 10 persons, including Surekha, allegedly attacked them with stones and beer bottles while issuing death threats.

Kavya, who sustained bleeding injuries in the attack, was admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Based on a complaint filed by Salma at the P-4 Basin Bridge Police Station, a case was registered. A special police team led by the Station Inspector conducted an investigation and apprehended three suspects -- Deepan (alias Diya), Vijayakumar (alias Sumithra) and Rajiv (alias Swathi), 20, of Korukkupet -- on May 10.

Police officials stated that a manhunt is underway to nab the remaining suspects who are currently absconding.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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