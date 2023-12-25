News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Incensed' trans man burns alive childhood friend

'Incensed' trans man burns alive childhood friend

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 25, 2023 19:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A transexual man who burnt alive his childhood classmate -- a software engineer -- in a gruesome manner was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said on Monday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The suspect identified as Vetrimaran, a trans man who had changed his name from Pandi Maheswari, blindfolded, chained and burnt R Nandhini alive, under the pretext of surprising her on her birthday eve on Saturday, at Thalambur near Kelambakkam, Chennai's southern suburb, they said.

 

The victim, a 25-year-old software engineer from Madurai and working in Chennai, did not suspect his intentions, as Vetrimaran said he wanted to surprise Nandhini ahead of her birthday.

Nandhini has been residing at her relative's house in Chennai.

Police indicated that 'being empathetic' appears to have cost Nandhini her life.

Vetrimaran made her believe that he would give her a surprise on her birthday eve on Saturday and convinced her to accompany him to a deserted place in Ponmar in Thalambur police limits.

He then blindfolded her and chained her hands and feet as a 'surprise', slashed her neck and wrists, emptied a can of petrol and torched her before fleeing from the spot, said police.

Hearing her cries, a few passers-by alerted the police.

However, before she was rushed in an ambulance to the Chromepet Government hospital for treatment, Nandhini gave out the mobile number of Vetrimaran, police said.

"Initially, he came to identify Nandhini and had accompanied her to the GH but later disappeared," a police officer said.

He was however, nabbed on Sunday and later remanded in judicial custody.

Investigation revealed that Pandi Maheswari, 26, studied with Nandhini at a school in Madurai.

Nandhini had continued her friendship on humanitarian grounds even after Maheswari changed her name to Vetrimaran.

The two had worked in a company in Chennai, they added.

He was in regular touch with her. He got incensed when she started avoiding him.

"He became over-possessive when he noticed her talking to other male friends. There was an argument between the two over this," said a police official.

On December 23, on Nandhini's birthday eve, Vetrimaran called her to say that he would not quarrel with her and asked her to meet him as he planned 'a surprise' for her birthday.

After presenting her new clothes, he took her to an orphanage near Tambaram and made a donation. On the way home, he took Nandhini to Ponmar where he blindfolded her, tied her limbs, inflicted cut injuries on her neck and wrists, doused petrol and torched her, and fled.

After completing her studies, Nandhini moved to Chennai and got employed in a software firm and was residing at her paternal uncle's home in Kannagi Nagar in Chennai.

While Vetrimaran, residing at Mappedu was in regular touch with her.

"Had Nandhini told us there was a problem then we would have helped her. Being empathetic cost Nandhini her life," her father said.

Her elder sister said the family got a call from the police saying her sister had been set afire and that she was dead.

On Sunday evening, the police handed over Nandhini's body to her family on her birthday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
Maha man kills mother for not serving him tasty food
Maha man kills mother for not serving him tasty food
Autopsy reveals the brutality of Sakshi's murder
Autopsy reveals the brutality of Sakshi's murder
When small is actually BIG!
When small is actually BIG!
How much will you bend? TMC MP mimics Veep again
How much will you bend? TMC MP mimics Veep again
The BEST Cricketers Of 2023
The BEST Cricketers Of 2023
Be professional: COAS amid row over civilian deaths
Be professional: COAS amid row over civilian deaths
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Had he been insane, he would have shot everyone'

'Had he been insane, he would have shot everyone'

UP man beheads wife over delay in morning tea

UP man beheads wife over delay in morning tea

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances