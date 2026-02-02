HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bombs hurled, firing reported in clash in Kolkata, 10 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 02, 2026 16:32 IST

Bombs were hurled and bullets fired during a clash between two groups here, leaving two persons injured, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Stones were hurled from both sides, creating panic in the area, the policeman said. Photograph: @BJP4Bengal/X

Key Points

  • A clash between two groups in Kolkata involved bombs and gunfire.
  • Two people were injured in the incident.
  • Police have arrested at least 10 people in connection with the clash.
  • The violence is believed to be related to asserting control over the locality.
  • An investigation is underway, and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

At least 10 people were arrested in the clash that broke out in south Kolkata's Golpark area under the Rabindra Sarobar Police Station limits on Sunday night, a senior officer said.

"The situation is now under control. Ten people were arrested early on Monday, and raids are underway to arrest others involved in the clash," he said.

The violence broke out on Kankulia Road around 8.30 pm on Sunday when a group of youths from another area entered the locality and were confronted by locals, he said, adding that "two persons were injured in the incident".

Stones were hurled from both sides, creating panic in the area, the policeman said.

"Crude bombs were thrown, and at least one round of bullets was fired during the clash. Empty cartridges and splinters have been recovered from the area," the officer said.

A mob later vandalised several motorcycles and made attempts to attack a police vehicle when security personnel arrived at the spot to disperse the crowd, he said.

A large police force was deployed to bring the situation under control, the officer said.

"CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised to identify the miscreants," he said.

Locals alleged that the violence was aimed at asserting control over the locality.

A local Trinamool Congress leader visited the area and said, "Strict action will be taken against those responsible for creating panic and disturbing public order."

The investigation is underway, the police officer said.

