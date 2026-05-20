'Traitor, gimmick': Rahul targets Modi over economy, 'Melody'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of gifting 'Melody' toffees to Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, branding it a 'gimmick' and a distraction from India's pressing 'economic storm' and the struggles faced by its citizens.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi's 'Melody' toffee gift to Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points Rahul Gandhi labelled PM Modi's gift of 'Melody' toffees to Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni as a 'gimmick' and not leadership, especially during an 'economic storm' in India.

Gandhi highlighted the struggles of farmers, labourers, traders, and youth, accusing the Prime Minister of being detached and focused on 'making reels in Italy'.

He criticised Modi for warning of an economic storm and advising against foreign travel, only to embark on a foreign tour himself.

Gandhi also accused Modi, Amit Shah, and the RSS of being 'traitors' for 'attacking the Constitution' and favouring select industrialists.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal defended Modi, accusing Rahul Gandhi of 'hating India' and being unable to tolerate the country's global respect under Modi's leadership.

An economic storm is raging but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is handing out candy in Italy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday after Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni posted a video of Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees.

Several other Congress leaders also attacked Modi saying he continues his PR even when the economy is suffering.

However, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal hit back at Gandhi, accusing him of "hating India" and refusing to tolerate the "global respect" the country has garnered under Modi's leadership.

Gandhi's Criticism of Modi's Actions

Gandhi, who is on a visit to his constituency Raebareli and Amethi, said on X, "This isn't leadership, it's a gimmick." At a time farmers, labourers, traders and others in the country are all in tears, the prime minister is laughing and making reels while BJP folks are clapping along, the former Congress president said in his post in Hindi.

"An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our prime minister is busy handing out candies in Italy!" he said.

Meloni shared a post on X thanking Modi for the gift and uploaded a short video clip in which the Indian prime minister is seen presenting her with a packet of Parle's 'Melody' toffees.

"Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift -- a very very good toffee," Meloni said in the video as Modi shows a packet of toffees, saying "Melody". "Thank you for the gift," Meloni said in her post.

Addressing party workers and supporters in Amethi, Gandhi said the country was in crisis and that farmers, labourers, traders and youth were all struggling with serious problems, but the prime minister "left them helpless" and was "making reels in Italy while offering toffees". "What kind of joke is this," he asked.

Speaking to reporters while boarding a car, Gandhi said, "The youth are in depression, NEET has been cancelled, gas and petrol prices are continuously rising, inflation is increasing, and Modi ji is eating toffees with (Giorgia) Meloni. This is the country's condition."

In his speech in Amethi, Gandhi said, "Before going to Italy and meeting Meloni, Modi gave a speech in Hindustan and said - an economic storm is coming, don't go abroad. "And he himself, with a Melody toffee in his pocket, took his expensive airplane and went to Italy. Then he fed Meloni the toffee and made a reel. See... what kind of prank is being played with the people of the country."

Allegations Against Modi, Shah, and RSS

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS "traitors" who are "attacking the Constitution" every day and have sold the country's interests to select industrialists.

The strong allegations by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha came on the second day of his visit to his constituency Raebareli.

The BJP criticised his remarks as a reflection of his "anarchic mindset and character".

Gandhi while addressing a 'Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha' in Raebareli to commemorate local revolutionary Veera Pasi, appealed to the public, "You will have to stand up and fight. When RSS workers come to your homes and talk about Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, you must tell them that their prime minister, their home minister and their organisation are traitors. They have sold our Hindustan and attacked our Constitution, Ambedkarji and Mahatma Gandhi."

Later addressing an event in Amethi, Gandhi referred to his remarks made earlier in the day at Raebareli and said, "I had said that Modi and Amit Shah are traitors. If someone weakens and destroys our Constitution, then what else should they be called if not traitors?" Taking on the RSS, he said, "They ask me to apologise. I will never apologise. I am not afraid of them."

In Raebareli, Gandhi accused the prime minister of "attacking the Constitution 24 hours a day" by weakening MNREGA, not conducting caste census, and favouring select industrialists. He also referred to Modi's recent appeal to cut down on fuel consumption, gold purchase, and foreign travel to warn of an "economic storm" coming our way.

He slammed Modi for flying off on a five-nation tour right after his appeal to the people to refrain from going abroad.

"In the coming months, inflation will rise sharply. Prices of petrol, diesel, gas, food grains, everything will increase," he said. Gandhi said the war between Iran and the US and Israel will lead to a major economic shock due to disruption in global oil supply. "You may have never seen such inflation in your lifetime."

He said that fertiliser shortages will hit farmers and kerosene supply could be disrupted, but the economic impact would not affect "Ambani and Adani", only ordinary citizens.

The former Congress president alleged that before elections, people were assured that there would be no shortage of petrol and gas and that fuel prices would not rise, but that has changed now.

"Today, when petrol prices are rising, Ambani is exporting fuel outside India. He buys oil from Russia and sells it abroad, and that money is used to fund Narendra Modi," he alleged.

Gandhi said the government would not be able to protect the people from the coming crisis, the impact of which will be visible in two to three months.

"You will see Narendra Modi crying on television, just as he did during Covid and demonetisation, saying it was not his fault. But I am telling you that the fault lies with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the RSS because they destroyed the Constitution," he alleged.

Congress Leaders Echo Criticism

Earlier, Gandhi said remembering Ambedkar, Veera Pasi, and Mahatma Gandhi was meaningful only if their ideology is protected.

"Just folding hands before their statues is not enough. If you go out and act against their ideology, it has no meaning." He said India's ideals of equality and justice must be defended collectively. "The Veera Pasis, Ambedkars and Gandhis of the 21st century will come from among you. They will not come from the sky," he said.

Criticising Modi further, Gandhi said he took "all the money from people's pockets and homes" away. He alleged that the provisions of a public sector, reservation, and an independent judiciary enshrined in the Constitution have been "dismantled by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the RSS" and the idea of a free and independent media has been "finished" by these forces.

Modi has "handed over India's economic system" to Adani and Ambani and to the US, Gandhi asserted.

He accused the Union government of privatising the public sector and appointing RSS-linked vice-chancellors, who, he alleged, had little knowledge of science, history, or geography, and were chosen because of their ideological affiliation.

The Congress leader said that the Constitution, which guarantees one person-one vote, is being undermined through special intensive revision of electoral rolls, and deletion of "crores of votes".

"Those who do not vote for them are being removed from voter lists. The Constitution is under attack 24 hours," he said. But the truth is now emerging and "no one will be spared", he added.

Gandhi said the Constitution is not an ordinary document, but one that carries the ideology of Ambedkar, Veera Pasi and Mahatma Gandhi. "It says India belongs to everyone, not to any caste, individual, billionaire or organisation."

Gandhi said that in 2016 while demonetising big banknotes, Modi made an emotional appeal to the public and vowed to bring back black money, but little came out of it. "He said 'hang me if black money is not eliminated'. But was black money eliminated?" he asked.

"During the lockdown, the PM said, migrant workers suffered immense loss, while loans worth lakhs of crores of rupees belonging to industrialists were waived. "And now the same thing is going to happen again," Gandhi claimed. He said slogans alone would achieve nothing as he urged people to protect the Constitution.

"Folding hands alone will not help. You will have to stand firm and fight," he said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also attacked Modi over issues of "rising" prices, unemployment, paper leaks, "dampening" investment and "sinking" Rupee, saying the prime minister continues his PR even as the economy is suffering.

"Modi ji wants the public to enjoy the 'melody' of speeches while surviving the 'misery' of his government's loot," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said in a post on X. He used a poster with the heading "Looting is MELODY for BJP, but MISERY for citizens!" along with his post on X.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said this was not an appropriate gift from a head of a government.

"I understand at the age of 75, Prime Minister Modi feels fatherly love towards most 49 year olds - including Italian Prime Minister Meloni. So he carried toffees for her. "But this isn't appropriate gift from a head of state. It's Cringe Pro Max!," she said in a post on X.

Asked about the gifting of toffees to the Italian prime minister, Congress leader Pawan Khera said the country is in bad shape and every section of society is suffering but the prime minister is putting out pictures of his visit abroad.

"You have to become an example yourself. You can't ask me to sacrifice, when I see nothing has changed in your life," Khera said, citing Modi's message to people to defer buying gold and foreign travel ahead of his visit. The Congress also said on X, "Narendra Modi Ji, the country is in crisis. Stop distributing candies. Start taking action."

BJP's Defence

Reacting to Gandhi's comments, Goyal said the Congress leader has a problem with every Indian achievement and cannot tolerate the global recognition the country is receiving under Modi's leadership.

"Why does Rahul Gandhi hate India and everything made in India so much," he asked in a post on X.

Earlier, Goyal wrote on X, "India's TOFFEE TALE would surely be melody to the ears! Exports have grown nearly 166% since 2013-14."

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also said on X, "MELODI just got a little SWEETER".