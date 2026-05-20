Video: Modi gifts Meloni a packet of Melody toffees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni 'Melody' toffees, playfully reviving the viral 'Melodi' trend and strengthening the bond between the two leaders.

Key Points PM Modi gifts Italian PM Giorgia Meloni 'Melody' toffees, referencing the 'Melodi' social media trend.

Meloni thanks Modi on X, acknowledging the gift and the viral trend.

The 'Melodi' trend originated during the COP28 summit in Dubai in 2023.

Modi and Meloni met in Rome to discuss strengthening India-Italy relations.

The leaders visited the Colosseum, engaging in discussions on various subjects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the 'Melody moment' to life, gifting his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, a set of 'Melody' toffees.

Italian PM Meloni shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend.

In a post on X, Meloni shared a video and said, 'Thank you for the gift,' while showing the chocolate-coated caramel candy.

'Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee -- Melody,' she said in the clip.

Melodi: Viral Modi-Meloni Social Media Tag

The reference drew attention online because Modi and Meloni are popularly referred to by social media users as 'Melodi', a blend of their names that went viral during the COP28 summit in Dubai in 2023.

Meloni had then posted a selfie with Modi on X with the caption 'Good friends at COP28' and the hashtag '#Melodi'.

She had also shared a video saying, 'Hi friends, from #Melodi'.

Modi's Rome Visit

Shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday on the last leg of his five-nation visit, Modi met Meloni over dinner.

They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, "Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship."