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Video: Modi gifts Meloni a packet of Melody toffees

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 13:19 IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni 'Melody' toffees, playfully reviving the viral 'Melodi' trend and strengthening the bond between the two leaders.

Key Points

  • PM Modi gifts Italian PM Giorgia Meloni 'Melody' toffees, referencing the 'Melodi' social media trend.
  • Meloni thanks Modi on X, acknowledging the gift and the viral trend.
  • The 'Melodi' trend originated during the COP28 summit in Dubai in 2023.
  • Modi and Meloni met in Rome to discuss strengthening India-Italy relations.
  • The leaders visited the Colosseum, engaging in discussions on various subjects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the 'Melody moment' to life, gifting his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, a set of 'Melody' toffees.

Italian PM Meloni shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend.

 

In a post on X, Meloni shared a video and said, 'Thank you for the gift,' while showing the chocolate-coated caramel candy.

'Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee -- Melody,' she said in the clip.

Melodi: Viral Modi-Meloni Social Media Tag

The reference drew attention online because Modi and Meloni are popularly referred to by social media users as 'Melodi', a blend of their names that went viral during the COP28 summit in Dubai in 2023.

Meloni had then posted a selfie with Modi on X with the caption 'Good friends at COP28' and the hashtag '#Melodi'.

She had also shared a video saying, 'Hi friends, from #Melodi'.

Modi's Rome Visit

Shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday on the last leg of his five-nation visit, Modi met Meloni over dinner.

They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, "Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship."

Modi gifts Meloni a packet of Melodi

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

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