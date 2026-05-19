Massive 'economic storm' on the way: Rahul slams Modi

Rahul Gandhi warns of an unprecedented economic storm brewing in India, criticising Prime Minister Modi's policies and their potential impact on the common person.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Raebareli. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points Rahul Gandhi warns of an impending economic crisis in India, blaming the Modi government's policies.

Gandhi criticises Modi for prioritising Adani and Ambani, alleging wealth concentration in their hands.

He highlights potential shortages of oil, fertilisers, and diesel due to the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Gandhi claims public money is being diverted to benefit a select few billionaires.

The Congress leader asserts that the impending economic storm will disproportionately affect farmers, labourers, and small businesses.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday warned of a massive economic storm moving inexorably towards the country, the likes of which "we have never experienced."

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flying off on a five-nation tour right after his appeal to the people to refrain from going abroad, Gandhi also said that the grand economic structure built by Adani-Ambani will collapse in the storm but the tycoons will be in their palaces while the common person will bear the brunt.

Gandhi's Critique of Modi's Economic Policies

"The structure, which he (Narendra Modi) has made, the one of Adani and Ambani, will not remain intact, and will crumble. And, sadly, the loss will be felt by the common people. In other words, they will remain in their palaces, and the entire shock will be experienced by the youth and people of UP," Gandhi told reporters after addressing a gathering in Raebareli.

Earlier, addressing a function after the inauguration of a wedding hall in Bachhravan here, Gandhi criticised Modi for flying off abroad right after his appeal to the people to refrain from travelling to foreign nations.

"Day after day, we have been urging Narendra Modi to start protecting the workers and the small traders â¦ Yet, what does he do! He flies off to Norway. And in Norway, he says, brother! Help Adani, help Ambani," he said.

Impending Economic Crisis and its Impact

He then warned of an impending economic crisis coming the country's way.

"The sad thing is that a severe economic storm is coming, which no one can stop, which we have never experienced in our lives," he said, adding that the tycoons will be untouched.

"Who will get hurt, not Ambani or Adani. They will remain in their palaces, secured from all four sides. It is the farmers of India, labourers, youth, the small businessmen and small industries, who generate employment (who would get hurt)," the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Global Factors and Rising Inflation

Gandhi said that as a consequence of the Strait of Hormuz crisis, the entire world is rapidly beginning to face severe shortages of oil, fertilisers, and diesel.

"Petrol prices are set to rise, and inflation will skyrocket. Yet, they say Rahul Gandhi has no understanding. Even today, we continue to tell them: Take action. Protect the public, protect the farmers. But they have nothing to do. Sometimes they fly off to Norway, then to Japan, and then somewhere else. Why?" he said.

Allegations of Favouritism and Wealth Concentration

The Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli alleged that under the current central dispensation schemes like MGNREGA, will gradually be dismantled.

"Adani and Ambani will grow richer. Your entire money will go into their pockets. Grand houses and palaces will be built. And the entire system will be made solely to siphon money out of your pockets. We stand firmly by your side. Wherever you wish, whenever you need me, you can call me," he said.

Gandhi said Modi, Amit Shah, and Union minister Nitin Gadkari attended a wedding in the family of Mukesh Ambani, but not him.

"Did Rahul Gandhi go? I want to attend your wedding. I want to come to your house, I do not want to go there," he told the gathering.

Gandhi alleged that over the last 10 years, public money, farmers' money, was stolen to give to "two billionaires" and as a result, "all wealth in the country now rests entirely in the hands of just two individuals."

"Look at the airports, ports, power stations and the cement industry. Look at the industries critical to the nation's defence. Narendra Modi has handed every single one of them over to a select few," he said.

Electric Vehicles and Broader Economic Issues

Later, responding to reporters' query on the use of electric vehicles, Gandhi said the problem lies not with the vehicles, but inflation and unemployment.

"Very soon, there is going to be a shortage of fertilisers. I do not know in which world they are living, and telling people to use electric vehicles," he said.

"The country's labourers, farmers, youth, poor people and small business owners must be protected. We are telling them that a storm is approaching, yet you have made a mockery of it," he said.