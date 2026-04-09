HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Agniveer Trainee Dies by Suicide at INS Chilka in Odisha

Agniveer Trainee Dies by Suicide at INS Chilka in Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 21:39 IST

x

A 19-year-old Agniveer trainee tragically died in a suspected suicide at INS Chilka in Odisha, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay.com

Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old Agniveer trainee, Kartik Yadav, was found dead at the INS Chilka naval training establishment in Odisha.
  • Police are investigating the death as a suspected suicide; Yadav was found hanging in his room.
  • Yadav was a native of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh.
  • An unnatural death case has been registered, and a post-mortem examination was conducted.

A 19-year-old trainee Agniveer from Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide on the INS Chilka campus in Odisha's Khurda district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kartik Yadav, a native of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside a room on the campus on Wednesday, a police officer said.

 

His colleagues and other staffers brought him down and took him to a medical facility on the campus, where he was declared dead, he said.

"We have registered an unnatural death case and started an investigation. The body was handed over to his family after conducting a post-mortem examination," the officer said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the Yadav hanged himself when other trainees were busy with their work, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman training to be Agniveer found hanging in Mumbai
Woman training to be Agniveer found hanging in Mumbai
Indian Navy's marine commando dies during training exercise in West Bengal
Indian Navy's marine commando dies during training exercise in West Bengal
Sailor found dead at Naval base in Kochi
Sailor found dead at Naval base in Kochi
NDA cadet found hanging in hostel room, suicide suspected
NDA cadet found hanging in hostel room, suicide suspected
Passing out parade of first Agniveer batch graduates held at INS Chilika
Passing out parade of first Agniveer batch graduates held at INS Chilika

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

Senior Citizen in Wheelchair Casts Vote in Assam Election1:00

Senior Citizen in Wheelchair Casts Vote in Assam Election

Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan casts vote for Assembly Polls In Kannur1:26

Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan casts vote for Assembly Polls...

Shanaya Kapoor's CUTEST Mumbai Sighting Will Melt Your Heart 0:26

Shanaya Kapoor's CUTEST Mumbai Sighting Will Melt Your...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO