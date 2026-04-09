Agniveer Trainee Dies by Suicide at INS Chilka in Odisha

A 19-year-old Agniveer trainee tragically died in a suspected suicide at INS Chilka in Odisha, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay.com

Key Points A 19-year-old Agniveer trainee, Kartik Yadav, was found dead at the INS Chilka naval training establishment in Odisha.

Police are investigating the death as a suspected suicide; Yadav was found hanging in his room.

Yadav was a native of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh.

An unnatural death case has been registered, and a post-mortem examination was conducted.

A 19-year-old trainee Agniveer from Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide on the INS Chilka campus in Odisha's Khurda district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kartik Yadav, a native of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside a room on the campus on Wednesday, a police officer said.

His colleagues and other staffers brought him down and took him to a medical facility on the campus, where he was declared dead, he said.

"We have registered an unnatural death case and started an investigation. The body was handed over to his family after conducting a post-mortem examination," the officer said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the Yadav hanged himself when other trainees were busy with their work, he added.