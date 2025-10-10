HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » NDA cadet found hanging in hostel room, suicide suspected

NDA cadet found hanging in hostel room, suicide suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 10, 2025 14:02 IST

x

A first-year cadet of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) was found hanging in his hostel room at the tri-service training academy here early on Friday with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

IMAGE: The National Defence Academy at Khadakvasla. Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The NDA said a court of inquiry has been ordered into his death.

According to the police, cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh's fellow course-mates saw him hanging in his room in the morning.

 

No note was found at the spot, but preliminary findings suggest a possible case of suicide, a police official said.

In a statement, the NDA said Antriksh Kumar Singh, a first term cadet, died in the early hours of Friday.

"The cadet, who was undergoing training at the NDA, was found in lifeless condition in his cabin by fellow cadets after he failed to report for the day's training. He was immediately rushed to the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, where he was declared dead at 6.30 am," it said.

The next of kin and the local police were informed, and a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, the academy said.

The statement further said the NDA fraternity expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
Haryana top cop found dead at home, suicide suspected
Haryana top cop found dead at home, suicide suspected
Haryana IPS officer's suicide note alleges anti-Dalit discrimination
Haryana IPS officer's suicide note alleges anti-Dalit discrimination
IPS officer's wife claims harassment led to his suicide
IPS officer's wife claims harassment led to his suicide
What happened in Singapore, ask Zubeen Garg's wife, sister
What happened in Singapore, ask Zubeen Garg's wife, sister

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

webstory image 3

6 Mahabharata Animations You Must Watch

VIDEOS

Sania Mirza shares excitement ahead of Tennis Premier League Season 7 auctions1:04

Sania Mirza shares excitement ahead of Tennis Premier...

Sonali Bendre shares how TPL helps discover talent from tier-2 and tier-3 cities ahead of auction0:39

Sonali Bendre shares how TPL helps discover talent from...

Jasmin Bhasin Wins Hearts with Her Adorable Smile!0:38

Jasmin Bhasin Wins Hearts with Her Adorable Smile!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO