NDA cadet found hanging in hostel room, suicide suspected

A first-year cadet of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) was found hanging in his hostel room at the tri-service training academy here early on Friday with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

IMAGE: The National Defence Academy at Khadakvasla. Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The NDA said a court of inquiry has been ordered into his death.

According to the police, cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh's fellow course-mates saw him hanging in his room in the morning.

No note was found at the spot, but preliminary findings suggest a possible case of suicide, a police official said.

In a statement, the NDA said Antriksh Kumar Singh, a first term cadet, died in the early hours of Friday.

"The cadet, who was undergoing training at the NDA, was found in lifeless condition in his cabin by fellow cadets after he failed to report for the day's training. He was immediately rushed to the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, where he was declared dead at 6.30 am," it said.

The next of kin and the local police were informed, and a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, the academy said.

The statement further said the NDA fraternity expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.