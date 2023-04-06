News
Rediff.com  » News » Indian Navy's marine commando dies during training exercise in West Bengal

Indian Navy's marine commando dies during training exercise in West Bengal

Source: PTI
April 06, 2023 01:58 IST
A marine commando from the Indian Navy's special forces died during a training exercise on Wednesday in West Bengal's Panagarh.

IMAGE: A Navy Special Forces commando with his dog on his back slithered down from the SeaKing multirole helicopter during the Naval Sea Vigil exercise, in New Delhi, January 14, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

People familiar with the matter said Chandaka Govind died while carrying out a para jump from an aircraft.

 

In a tweet, the Indian Navy said Govind, a petty officer, lost his life while undergoing training exercise.

The people cited above said Govind was part of the Indian Navy's elite special forces called Marine Commando Force (Marcos).

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of the Navy condoled Govind's demise.

"Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS & all personnel of #IndianNavy pay tribute to Chandaka Govind, Petty Officer who lost his life whilst undergoing training exercise at Panagarh on 05 Apr 23 and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the Navy tweeted.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the commando's death.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
