Passing out parade of first Agniveer batch graduates held at INS Chilika

As India's first batch of 2,585 Agniveers including 272 women celebrated their passing out parade at INS Chilika in Odisha, naval chief Admiral R Hari Kumar Tuesday expressed confidence that the newly inducted personnel would face up to all challenges with full of confidence and motivation.

IMAGE: Passing out parade of Indian Navy's first batch of Agniveers at INS Chilka, Odisha, March 28, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Admiral R Hari Kumar said while addressing those who completed their four month rigorous training in Chilika at INS Chilika, “I assure you (Agniveer), wherever you go, you will be fully prepared with confidence and motivation to face any challenge in the life.”

In his message to the passing out Agniveers, the Indian Naval chief asked the Navymen to “do your duty and do it well.”

He was optimistic that the Agniveer will face all challenges in life with full confidence.

“You are fortunate in getting an opportunity to serve the nation in a big way. I am also confident that if there is any challenge from any enemy nation, you would be able to give them a befitting challenge,” the Naval chief said.

Admiral Kumar also urged the saliors to uphold the Navy's core values of duty, honour and courage, in pursuit of nation-building.

Earlier, the Naval chief took the salute from the new recruits in the passing out parade, which was held post-sunset, a first of its kind in the Indian armed forces.

Traditionally, passing out parades are held in the morning.

Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha, a noted former athlete, and cricketer Mithali Raj were present at the historic programme. Among those passing out were 272 female Agniveers.

These Agniveers, who underwent training at the Chilika lake -- Asia's biggest brackish water lake, would be deployed on frontline warships for sea training, officials said.

The training at INS Chilka encompassed academic, service and outdoor training.

This first batch also includes those Agniveers who were part of the Indian Navy's Republic Day Parade contingent on Kartavya Path this year, officials said.

Participating as the Chief Guest, the Naval chief also awarded medals and trophies to the meritorious Agniveers on the occasion.

Amalakanti Jayaram, Agniveer, Ajith P, Agniveer were awarded chief of the naval staff rolling trophy and gold medal for best agniveer SSR & MR respectively in men's category.

Khushi, Agniveer (SSR) was the best woman agniveer in the overall order of merit.

A rolling trophy, instituted to commemorate the vision of Late General Bipin Rawat - the first CDS was awarded to her by the daughters of Late Gen Bipin Rawat.

The chief of the nNaval staff also gave away the overall Championship Trophy to Eklavaya Division and Runners Up Trophy to Angad and Shivaji Divisions. He also unveiled the summer edition of Ankur -- the bilingual trainees' magazine of INS Chilka, in the presence of flag officer commanding-in-chief southern naval command and commodore NP Pradeep, commanding officer, INS Chilka.