Woman training to be Agniveer found hanging in Mumbai

Woman training to be Agniveer found hanging in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 28, 2023 13:16 IST
A 20-year-old woman undergoing Agniveer training in the Indian Navy allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room at INS Hamla in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The woman, hailing from Kerala, was undergoing training at the INS Hamla in Malwani area in the western suburb of Malad, an official said.

She allegedly hanging herself in her hostel room on Monday morning, he said.

 

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons, the official said.

The woman had been training at the facility for the last 15 days after completing her basic training, he said.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Agniveers are soldiers recruited by the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme, which was introduced in 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
