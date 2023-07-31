News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Train firing victim's kin protest outside hospital, refuse to accept body

Train firing victim's kin protest outside hospital, refuse to accept body

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 31, 2023 23:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Grieving relatives of Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), one of the three passengers shot dead allegedly by a Railway Protection Force constable on board an express train near in Mumbai on Monday morning, refused to accept his body and staged a protest outside a civic hospital in Mumbai in the evening.

IMAGE: The train coach in which Chetan Kumar Choudhary (right) shot dead 4 people, July 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Mohammad Amanullah Shaikh, younger brother of Asgar Sheikh, told PTI that they are not going to accept the body till the Railways announces a compensation, makes arrangements for carrying his body to Jaipur, where he was staying with his family, and the government assures a job for a kin.

 

He later said his brother's body has been shifted to JJ Hospital in central Mumbai from civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in suburban Kandivali and they will continue the protest there.

The Western Railway tonight said it has digitally transferred Rs 10 lakh in the savings bank account of the victim's wife.

The same amount has been paid to the family to another deceased, said WR chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur.

Constable Chetan Singh (34) shot dead his senior, RPF assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station on Mumbai's outskirts early in the morning, officials said.

The reason behind the incident was not yet known.

The deceased passengers were identified as Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (48), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar district, Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, and one Sadar Mohammed Hussain.

“He (Asgar Shaikh) has five children below the age of 12, but neither the Railways has announced any compensation for them nor assured a job for a family member. They have also not made any arrangements for taking his body to Jaipur,” Mohammad Shaikh said as he tried to came to terms with the personal loss.

“We won't accept his body until our demands are accepted,” he said, adding they learnt about the firing incident after the police contacted his relatives in Bihar, his native state.

Mohammad Shaikh, who works in a garment factory in Mumbai, said originally they are from Madhubani district of Bihar, but his brother had settled in Jaipur with his family.

According to Mohammad Shaikh, his brother was working in a factory manufacturing bangles in the Rajasthan capital, but due to some reason the facility shut about a month back and hence he was coming to Mumbai in search of a new job.

A Railway officer said Asgar Shaikh had boarded the train in Jaipur and was travelling in the S6 coach.

Another railway firing incident victim Abdul Bhanpurwala's relative Mufaddal Bhanpurwala said the former was returning to Mumbai from his native place Bhanpur in Rajasthan after observing Muharram there.

Mufaddal Bhanpurwala said Abdul Bhanpurwala's wife had gone to Dubai to see his sons, who are working in the Gulf city, whereas he had gone to his native place 10 days ago for Muharram.

According to him, they learnt about the incident on Monday morning after the wife of Abdul Bhanpurwala's brother received a call from a policeman.

The deceased's his wife and sons are on their way to Mumbai from Dubai.

Abdul Bhanpurwala, who was travelling in the B5 (three tier AC) coach of the train, had also worked in Dubai for many years and after returning from there, he had set up a business of diapers and operated a shop in Nalasopara, a distant suburb of Mumbai, his relative said.

The Railway officer said he had boarded the Mumbai-bound train from Bhawani Mandi station in Rajasthan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kerala: Man sets co-passenger on fire in train, 3 dead
Kerala: Man sets co-passenger on fire in train, 3 dead
ITBP officer's son shoots dead constable in Delhi camp
ITBP officer's son shoots dead constable in Delhi camp
BSF jawan kills 1, injures 4 in fratricide incident in WB
BSF jawan kills 1, injures 4 in fratricide incident in WB
PIX: Broad ends on a high as England down Australia
PIX: Broad ends on a high as England down Australia
Govt to introduce Delhi services bill in LS on Tuesday
Govt to introduce Delhi services bill in LS on Tuesday
Shaw set for county debut with Northamptonshire
Shaw set for county debut with Northamptonshire
L&T to give Rs 6/shr special dividend to shareholders
L&T to give Rs 6/shr special dividend to shareholders
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

GRP forms team to probe constable's train shootout

GRP forms team to probe constable's train shootout

'Killer RPF jawan had a short fuse, lost his temper'

'Killer RPF jawan had a short fuse, lost his temper'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances