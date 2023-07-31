RPF jawan who killed 4 on train wasn't feeling well, lost his calm

The Railway Protection Force jawan who shot dead four railway passengers including an RPF ASI in the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express, was not feeling well and had lost his calm, an official said on Monday.

IMAGE: The train coach in which Chetan Kumar Choudhary (right) shot dead 4 people, July 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Speaking to the media about the incident, Western Railway Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said, "He (RPF constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary) wasn't feeling well and lost his calm. There was no argument."

Four passengers including a Railway Protection Force ASI were killed when the RPF jawan opened fire, officials said on Monday.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, told ANI that Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and three other passengers with his official weapon on the train en route to Mumbai.

"According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it,” the CPRO said.

Divisional Railway Manager Neeraj Kumar stated that the information about the incident was received at 6 in the morning. Shortly after, a railway officer reached the spot of the incident and families of the deceased were contacted.

"At around 6 am we got to know that an RPF constable, who was on escorting duty, opened fire. Four people have been shot dead. Our railway officer reached the spot. The families have been contacted. Ex-gratia will be given," said Kumar.

As per information from Western Railway, the accused constable has been detained along with his weapon. RPF officials said the incident took place in the B5 coach of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (Train number 12956).

According to a statement by the RPF, “It was reported on train no 12956 at 5.23 on 31.7.23 that there had been a firing in B5 coach. It was confirmed that CT Chetan on escort duty had fired on the escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The train has arrived at BVI and, as per advance information, casualties of 3 civilians have also been reported, in addition to ASI. Sr DSC BCT is on the way to the site.”

“The constable has been caught by the police and DCP North, Government Railway Police, has been informed. A detailed report to follow,” the RPF statement added.