Rediff.com  » News » ITBP officer's son shoots dead constable in Delhi camp

ITBP officer's son shoots dead constable in Delhi camp

Source: PTI
June 21, 2023 21:22 IST
A 36-year-old constable posted at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area was killed on Wednesday allegedly after being shot by the son of an officer residing on the same campus of the border guarding force, official sources said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

The incident was reported from the family quarters of the camp around 1 pm.

It was found that the constable, Bhoop Singh Meena, was shot dead in the house of an ITBP officer of 2IC rank by the son of the officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

 

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered at the Chhawla police station. Forensic teams have collected pieces of evidence from the site, the DCP said.

The accused -- identified as Digvijay (32) -- has been arrested, he said.

The DCP said the private licensed weapon is in the name of the officer and the accused is unemployed.

"We suspect five rounds were fired. The motive is under investigation," the DCP said.

ITBP officials said the constable Meena worked as a cook and was posted on the Chhawla campus. He is survived by his wife and two young children, they said.

Officials of the border force said the exact reason that led to the firing was not known immediately even as a court of inquiry (CoI) has been ordered by the central force.

They said the private weapon used by the accused was in the name of his father, ITBP second-in-command rank officer Lok Pal Singh.

The ITBP, an about 90,000 personnel strong force, is primarily deployed to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
