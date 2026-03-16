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Gurugram Police Officers Nabbed in Anti-Corruption Sting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 16, 2026 19:10 IST

Two Gurugram police officers have been arrested in a bribery sting operation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the police force.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Two Gurugram police officers, including a sub-inspector, were arrested for accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe.
  • The bribe was demanded to settle a fight case that was under investigation at the Sector 53 police station.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap after receiving a complaint about the bribery demand.
  • The police station helper and the sub-inspector were arrested while accepting the bribe money.
  • The ACB has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and is further investigating the matter.

Gurugram Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two police personnel, including a woman sub-inspector, for accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, officials said on Monday.

According to ACB, a few days ago, two parties came to the Sector 53 police station over a fight. The investigation of the case was assigned to SI Damod.

 

To settle the case, a bribe of Rs 40,000 was demanded from one party. The deal was finalised for Rs 25,000, and the complainant then reported the matter to the ACB, they said.

After receiving the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap and sent the complainant to the police station with Rs 25,000 on Saturday. There, the SI asked him to give the money to the police station's helper, officials said.

A team then arrested the helper, Deepak, and the SI while accepting the bribe, they added.

A senior officer of the ACB said that the matter is being investigated, and the zero-tolerance policy against corruption will continue.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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