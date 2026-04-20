Delhi Man Shot Dead Over Parking Row: How It Happened

A seemingly minor parking dispute in Delhi's Preet Vihar turned deadly when a man was shot and killed, leaving behind a pregnant wife and a grieving family.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A parking dispute in Delhi's Preet Vihar escalated into a fatal shooting, resulting in the death of a 34-year-old man.

The victim, preparing to become a father for the second time, was allegedly attacked by his neighbour and accomplices after an argument over parking space.

Police have registered a case of murder and illegal possession of firearms, arresting the accused in connection with the shooting.

The incident has left the victim's pregnant wife and young son in shock, with family members expressing grief and frustration over the tragic loss.

A home that was eagerly counting down the days to welcome a new baby this July has been shattered by an unexpected tragedy. Pankaj Nayyar, who was preparing to become a father for the second time, was shot dead in East Delhi's Preet Vihar during the early hours of Monday.

The incident occurred following a seemingly minor parking dispute that escalated into fatal violence, leaving behind his seven-months-pregnant wife and a grieving family.

The Parking Dispute That Led To Tragedy

On Sunday night, Nayyar (34) had visited his elder brother Paras (43) at their family home in Preet Vihar. The very evening, a fight broke out between Paras and his neighbour, Gaurav Sharma, who had moved into the first floor about four months earlier.

"He owned three cars, including a BMW and a Toyota Fortuner, despite having parking space for only one," Nayyar's cousin, Anup Nasa (50), said.

He added that their parents were out of town attending a neighbour's wedding in Jim Corbett on the day of the incident. "On the day of the incident, Paras was alone in the house. He got anxious and called his brother over from Noida," Nasa said.

Nayyar worked as a garment trader in Chandni Chowk and lived in Noida's Sector 121 with his wife and five-year-old son.

Escalation and Fatal Attack

The trouble began when Sharma parked his Toyota Fortuner in front of the main gate of the house, despite already occupying the designated parking space with his BMW.

"They requested him to park properly, even suggesting using another building's space, but he didn't listen," Nasa added, noting that the family owned the first floor of the neighbouring building.

While the dispute seemed resolved after Sharma finally moved his BMW to the nearby building's parking lot, it didn't last. Just minutes later, Paras called Nayyar, saying Sharma had returned and was again hurling insults and causing a scene outside the house.

According to Nasa, "Nayyar had already left. When his brother called him, Pankaj even called Sharma, asking why he was fighting after everything had been sorted." When Paras called again, Pankaj returned to help.

The family alleged the murder was a planned attack. Nasa stated, "They were already waiting downstairs," referring to the group consisting of Sharma, his son, his nephew, and two others. They attacked Nayyar the moment he arrived, he claimed.

Police Investigation and Aftermath

According to the police, three rounds were fired, one of which hit Nayyar in the chest, killing him on the spot. "They killed my cousin and fled in another car," Nasa alleged.

Another family member claimed that they even attempted to kill Paras, who was assaulted during the attack and was struck with a gun.

Pankaj had married six years ago after an eight-year relationship. He had overcome religious differences, as his wife is Jain and he comes from a Punjabi family, a family member shared.

"It was like something out of a movie," said Jasmeet, Nayyar's friend, referring to their romance. "They fought for their love and built a life together." Family members recalled discussions about celebrations for the baby's imminent arrival, saying, "Aise karenge, vaise karenge...we were planning everything for the baby; now everything is over."

In the aftermath, the family expressed frustration with the police response, alleging delays in reaching the scene and securing the area.

Family Mourns Loss

Witnesses and security personnel noted that while two guards are posted at the main gate at night, they do not question residents' vehicles. "If it's the owner's car, what can we say?" a guard stated, adding that they mainly keep records but cannot stop vehicles.

Back home, the loss has left the family beyond shattered.

Nayyar's wife is still in disbelief, and their young son has not yet been informed of his father's death, Nasa said.

"She just can't process it, and the childâ¦ he doesn't know anything yet," he said. Nayyar's mother, who has diabetes and high blood pressure, is in deep shock, he added.

Remembered as the youngest and most beloved in the family, Nayyar is survived by two sisters, one in the US and another in Delhi. Family and friends described him as warm, social, and dependable. "He was very friendly, loved meeting people, and was always willing to help," his cousin said.

Jasmeet noted that his friend was an upright and spiritual person. They had recently travelled to Ujjain together, and at 34, Nayyar had built a good life. Friends reminisced about how he celebrated life's small and big moments alike, saying, "We celebrated his birthday just a few months ago. Now, his life has been cut short over something as trivial as a parking dispute."

Regarding the incident, a police official said that two PCR calls were received in the matter at 2.22 am and 2.26 am, both regarding a firing incident and a quarrel at A-144, Preet Vihar.

According to the official, the deceased was shifted to Malik Radix Health Care Hospital, Nirman Vihar, where he was declared brought dead. The accused and his accomplices fled from the spot after the incident.

In this regard, An FIR under sections 103(1) for murder, causing hurt 115(2)/3(5) BNS and 25/27 Arms Act for illegal possession and usage of firearms has been registered at PS Preet Vihar, and the accused has been arrested, he added.

Under Indian law, the accused will likely face charges related to murder and potentially additional charges related to the use of firearms. The police investigation will now focus on gathering evidence, including witness statements and forensic analysis, to build a case against the accused. Such incidents of violence arising from seemingly minor disputes highlight the need for conflict resolution and community policing efforts.