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Tractor Driver Tries To Run Over Revenue Official In MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 20:11 IST

In Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, a revenue official narrowly escaped death when a tractor driver allegedly tried to run him over during an investigation into illegal soil excavation on government land.

Key Points

  • A revenue official in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly targeted by a tractor driver during an investigation into illegal soil excavation.
  • The tractor driver allegedly attempted to run the revenue official over with the vehicle.
  • The incident occurred in Bhakrada village when the official discovered illegal excavation of 'murrum' on government land.
  • An earthmoving machine was seized from the site, and a police investigation is underway.

The driver of a tractor allegedly tried to kill a local revenue department official by running a tractor over him while the latter was probing illegal excavation of soil in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on May 3 in Bhakrada village in the district, they said.

 

Illegal Excavation Leads To Attack

Mayank Phuleria, who is a 'patwari' (local revenue department official), had received information about illegal excavation of 'murrum' (weathered rock soil) on government land in Bhakrada. When he reached the spot, he found some people transporting the soil to a nearby poultry farm, the police officials said.

On seeing the Phuleria, the driver of the tractor Kundan Rajput allegedly tried to run the vehicle over him and then fled with some other tractor drivers present at the scene, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

An earthmoving machine got stuck in a pit at the illegal excavation site, due to which the accused abandoned it and fled from the scene.

Tehsildar Mahesh Solanki said the machine was seized and handed over to the police.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident for attempt to murder, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duties and other charges, and a search is on for the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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