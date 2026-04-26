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UP Toddler Rescued After Kidnapping Following Car Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 26, 2026 19:06 IST

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In Uttar Pradesh, a toddler was swiftly rescued by police after being kidnapped following a car incident that injured his mother, leading to the detention of two suspects.

Key Points

  • A toddler was kidnapped in Gagaha, Uttar Pradesh, after his mother was hit by a speeding car.
  • Two men allegedly kidnapped the one-year-old boy after the car incident.
  • Police swiftly responded, scanning CCTV footage and issuing a city-wide alert.
  • The child was rescued unharmed within 45 minutes, and two suspects were detained.
  • Police are investigating all angles of the kidnapping, including the motive.

A mother-son duo were hit by a speeding car in the Gagaha area here as men sitting in the car allegedly stepped out and kidnapped the one-year-old boy and fled, police said on Sunday.

The child was rescued safely within 45 minutes of the incident on Saturday, while two suspects have been detained.

 

Details of the Kidnapping Incident

According to police, Suman, a resident of Gajpur village, had gone nearby to get medicine for her ailing son Ayansh. While they were returning, they were hit by a speeding vehicle near their house, causing both to fall on the road.

Taking advantage of the situation, two men inside the SUV allegedly picked up the toddler and fled, leaving the injured mother behind.

Swift Police Action and Rescue

Acting swiftly, police scanned CCTV footage, which revealed the vehicle's registration number and movement towards Sauhadaura outpost. A city-wide alert was issued, and barricades were set up.

With the help of locals, police intercepted the vehicle in the Sauhadaura area. The driver of the SUV managed to escape, but the child was found inside the SUV and rescued unharmed.

Investigation and Aftermath

The injured mother sustained a head injury and was treated at a district hospital. Police have seized the vehicle and are questioning the detained suspects.

Additional SP (south) Dinesh Kumar Puri said all angles of the case are being thoroughly investigated. "Based on CCTV footage, mobile location and interrogation of the suspects, the matter will be cracked soon. The absconding driver will also be arrested shortly." Exact cause of the kidnapping is being probed, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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