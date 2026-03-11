Couple Arrested After Kidnapping 8-Month-Old Boy in Delhi

Delhi Police successfully rescued an eight-month-old baby and apprehended a couple involved in the kidnapping from Khajuri Khas, highlighting the swift action and dedication of the police force.

Key Points Delhi Police rescued an eight-month-old boy kidnapped from Khajuri Khas.

A couple has been arrested in connection with the infant's kidnapping.

The infant was safely recovered from Roop Nagar in north Delhi.

Police are investigating the motive behind the kidnapping and checking for prior criminal records of the accused.

Delhi Police has rescued an eight-month-old boy and arrested a couple for the child's kidnapping in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on March 9 when a 45-year-old woman living under the Khajuri Khas flyover reported to the police that an unknown woman had taken away her infant son, a senior police officer said.

The complainant alleged that the woman, aged about 35 years, approached her on the pretext of offering food and then fled with her child.

Following a lead, police arrested a 30-year-old woman from Roop Nagar in north Delhi and rescued the infant safely from her possession, the officer said.

During interrogation, the woman confessed to her involvement in the crime. Based on her disclosure, police arrested her husband, Pawan (31), for his alleged role in the kidnapping.

The boy has been reunited with his mother, police said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the kidnapping, and the past criminal records, if any, of the accused couple.