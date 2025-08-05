Tears And Joy In Kashmir

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, on the 6th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with J&K Police Director General Nalin Prabhat and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo handed over government job appointment letters to family members of terror victims in Srinagar.

The letters were handed to 250 families of terror victims.

The families were selected from across north, central, and south Kashmir, and included those who lost loved ones in attacks carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba over the past three decades.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers during the Tiranga rally at historic Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar.

Security personnel keep a vigil in Srinagar on the occasion of the 6th anniversary.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff