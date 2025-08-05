HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Tears And Joy In Kashmir

Tears And Joy In Kashmir

By UMAR GANIE
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV
August 05, 2025 17:53 IST

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, on the 6th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with J&K Police Director General Nalin Prabhat and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo handed over government job appointment letters to family members of terror victims in Srinagar.

The letters were handed to 250 families of terror victims.

The families were selected from across north, central, and south Kashmir, and included those who lost loved ones in attacks carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba over the past three decades.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

 

 

 

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers during the Tiranga rally at historic Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar.

 

 

 

 

Security personnel keep a vigil in Srinagar on the occasion of the 6th anniversary.

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

UMAR GANIE
Abrogation Article 370: Delhi Plays Cat-and-Mouse Game
Tiranga Rally To Mark Art 370 Abrogation
Why Did Sinha Accept Blame For Pahalgam Massacre?
The Row Over Kashmir's Martyrs' Day
India must never forget October 22,1947
