Dhaka Celebrates One Year Of Hasina's Ouster

By REDIFF NEWS
August 06, 2025 11:38 IST

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, thousands of Bangladeshis gathered in Dhaka to mark the first anniversary of the mass protests that toppled Sheikh Hasina's regime.

Rallies, concerts and prayer sessions were held in the capital as Bangladeshis celebrated what they called the country's 'second liberation'.

 

IMAGE: People celebrate the one year anniversary at Manik Mia Avenue, outside the parliament building in Dhaka. Photographs: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People hold a helicopter-shaped balloon as a symbol of Hasina's dramatic departure by air.

 

IMAGE: People attend an open-air concert.

 

IMAGE: People watch Muhammad Yunus, leader of Bangladesh's interim government, as he appears on a screen while reading the July Declaration, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Coloured smoke billows.

 

IMAGE: A man holds a Bangladeshi flag and a smoke flare during celebrations.

 

IMAGE: Police officers stand with umbrellas to shelter themselves from the rain.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
