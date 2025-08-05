Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.
Robots Kick Off
IMAGE: Booster Robotics T1 humanoid robots demonstrate playing a 5-on-5 soccer game on a football pitch ahead of the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, here and below. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters
Bots Play Ball
Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters
Man vs Machine
IMAGE: A team member from the University of Minho demonstrates playing soccer with a Booster Robotics T1 humanoid robot ahead of the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters
God, I Am Hungry
IMAGE: Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen amid the hunger crisis in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters
Pets in Limbo
IMAGE: A man drops off two stray kittens in a clear plastic backpack at the county of Los Angeles department of animal care and control in Downey, California as the shelter struggles with overcrowding caused by pets abandoned during recent ICE raids. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters
Water Swallows Streets
IMAGE: An area in Varanasi severely inundated with flood water following heavy rainfall. Photograph: ANI Photo
In Search for Dry
IMAGE: People make their way from a flooded area following the rise in the water level of the Shilabati river due to heavy rainfall in West Medinipore, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo
Little Hands Pray
IMAGE: A young girl offers prayers to Lord Hanuman during the month of Shravan in Bikaner. Photograph: ANI Photo
Worshiping Lord Shiva
IMAGE: Devotees offer prayers to the Shivling on the last Monday of the month of Shravan in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo
Namaste To A Handshake
IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi greet each other as they arrive to pay their respects to the mortal remains of former Jharkhand CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder patron Shibu Soren who passed away at the age of 81 at the Sir Ganga Ram hospital in New Delhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo
The Monsoon Buzzz
IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi, Imran Masood, Hibi Eden and other MPs at Parliament House. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo
Wellness Day Celebrated
IMAGE: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev garlands Acharya Balkrishna, the general secretary of the Patanjali Yogpeeth, on the latter's birthday, celebrated as Herb Day at the Patanjali Wellness Auditorium in Haridwar. Photograph: ANI Photo
Selling the News
IMAGE: Ali Akbar, 73, known as the last newspaper hawker in Paris, sells the Le Monde newspaper to people on a terrace in the Latin Quarter. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters
Engines Rev Drama
IMAGE: Tractors are seen during a theatre adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet in Rummu, Estonia, where heavy goods vehicles and cars take on the roles of the famous characters. Photograph: Janis Laizans/Reuters
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff