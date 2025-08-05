Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Robots Kick Off

IMAGE: Booster Robotics T1 humanoid robots demonstrate playing a 5-on-5 soccer game on a football pitch ahead of the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, here and below. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

Bots Play Ball

Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

Man vs Machine

IMAGE: A team member from the University of Minho demonstrates playing soccer with a Booster Robotics T1 humanoid robot ahead of the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

God, I Am Hungry

IMAGE: Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen amid the hunger crisis in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

Pets in Limbo

IMAGE: A man drops off two stray kittens in a clear plastic backpack at the county of Los Angeles department of animal care and control in Downey, California as the shelter struggles with overcrowding caused by pets abandoned during recent ICE raids. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Water Swallows Streets

IMAGE: An area in Varanasi severely inundated with flood water following heavy rainfall. Photograph: ANI Photo

In Search for Dry

IMAGE: People make their way from a flooded area following the rise in the water level of the Shilabati river due to heavy rainfall in West Medinipore, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Little Hands Pray

IMAGE: A young girl offers prayers to Lord Hanuman during the month of Shravan in Bikaner. Photograph: ANI Photo

Worshiping Lord Shiva

IMAGE: Devotees offer prayers to the Shivling on the last Monday of the month of Shravan in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Namaste To A Handshake

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi greet each other as they arrive to pay their respects to the mortal remains of former Jharkhand CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder patron Shibu Soren who passed away at the age of 81 at the Sir Ganga Ram hospital in New Delhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

The Monsoon Buzzz

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi, Imran Masood, Hibi Eden and other MPs at Parliament House. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Wellness Day Celebrated

IMAGE: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev garlands Acharya Balkrishna, the general secretary of the Patanjali Yogpeeth, on the latter's birthday, celebrated as Herb Day at the Patanjali Wellness Auditorium in Haridwar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Selling the News

IMAGE: Ali Akbar, 73, known as the last newspaper hawker in Paris, sells the Le Monde newspaper to people on a terrace in the Latin Quarter. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Engines Rev Drama

IMAGE: Tractors are seen during a theatre adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet in Rummu, Estonia, where heavy goods vehicles and cars take on the roles of the famous characters. Photograph: Janis Laizans/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff