Flooded Yet Wedded

IMAGE: A newly married couple after getting married at the waterlogged Kankali Kali temple in Birbhum, West Bengal, inundated with the flood water of the Kopai river. Photograph: ANI Photo

When Bappa Comes Home

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha being taken to the Kalachowki Cha MahaGanpati pandal in Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rescue In The Deluge

IMAGE: NDRF teams rescue people stuck in their houses due to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas in Prayagraj. Photograph: NDRF/ANI Photo

Waters Breach Limits

IMAGE: A view of a partially submerged helipad as the waters of the Ganga and Yamuna cross the warning level in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rowing Through Streets

IMAGE: People use boats to commute through waterlogged road at Ghatal city in West Medinipore, West Bengal, due to incessant heavy rainfall and release of water from the DVC barrage. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pilgrims Get Help

IMAGE: NDRF and SDRF personnel assist people moving through the blocked route of the Kedarnath Dham following heavy rains in Rudraprayag. Photograph: NDRF, SDRF and Uttarakhand Police/ANI Photo

Tank Runs Dry

IMAGE: The Thenkal Kanmai tank in Thiruparankundram, one of the major water bodies in Madurai, has dried up this year due to an intense heatwave. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Plea for Justice

IMAGE: An elderly woman at the Shraddhananda Park in Kolkata shows a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against alleged harassment of Bengalis. Photograph: ANI Photo

Remembering the Guru

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to his cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, as part of Guru Purnima celebrations, at the Guruvarya Achrekar Sir Memorial in Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Leading with Love

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney greets an attendee at the Vancouver Pride Parade in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

Empty Plates Wait

IMAGE: Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen amid the hunger crisis in Gaza City. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

Pope Leads Youth

IMAGE: Pope Leo XIV holds a hat during the Mass for Jubilee of Youth in Tor Vergata in Rome. Photograph: Vatican Media/Handout/Reuters

Waves of Grace

IMAGE: Pope Leo waves to the faithful from the popemobile as he leaves after attending the Mass for Jubilee of Youth in Tor Vergata. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Clowning in Memory

IMAGE: An artist performs during the street circus festival Karandash-fest, in memory of the famous Soviet clown Mikhail Rumyantsev, known under his stage name Karandash, in Staritsa, Tver region, Russia. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Photo Finish Thriller

IMAGE: Noah Lyles (7) defeats Kenny Bednarek (6) to win the 200 metres, 19.63 to 19.67, in an ill-tempered race during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregaon, USA. Photograph: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Reuters

