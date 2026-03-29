TN polls: DMK woos women voters with Rs 8,000 'Illatharasi' coupon

The DMK's 2024 election manifesto for Tamil Nadu promises significant welfare schemes, including financial aid for women, enhanced education initiatives, and substantial job creation, aiming for comprehensive economic development.

IMAGE: DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin releases the party manifesto for the upcoming State Assembly elections, at Anna Arivalayam party headquarters in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Key promises include expanding healthcare coverage, increasing pensions, and enhancing financial assistance for women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thogai scheme.

The manifesto focuses on education, with plans to extend the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme and provide free laptops to college students.

The DMK aims to boost the agricultural sector by increasing procurement prices for paddy and sugarcane, and providing free electric pump sets to farmers.

The party pledges to create 50 lakh jobs in five years through foreign investment and skill training programs for youth.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Sunday released his party's manifesto for the April 23 assembly elections, and announced providing the "Illatharasi" coupon scheme worth Rs 8,000 for women to buy/replace household electronic goods.

He promised to implement a number of welfare measures in different sectors including education, industry and farming should the DMK return to power and described his party's set of poll promises as a "superstar.".

He said the coupon for women could be used to buy household appliances like TV, refrigerator, washing machine, mixie, microwave oven, induction stove or replace them.

"This new Illatharasi scheme will be implemented. Under this scheme, the women of families who don't come under the income tax bracket would be provided a one-time coupon worth Rs 8,000 to purchase these electronic goods from the shops in their places of residence," Stalin said.

'Illatharasi' in Tamil literally translates to the "queen of the house," and in effect refers to a women head of the family.

Announcing a slew of welfare measures targeting women, girl students, farmers and fishermen, he said "I have mentioned a few as a highlight."

"Usually in Tamil Nadu elections the DMK election manifesto is the hero, but now Dravidian model 2.O's poll manifesto is the superstar," Stalin, who is confident of winning over 200 seats out of 234 in the April 23 election, said.

Expanding the coverage for treatment under the CM Health Insurance scheme to Rs 10 lakh by increasing the annual income ceiling, hiking pension for elderly, widows and spinsters above 50 years to Rs 2,000 per month, doubling the monthly grant under the Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thogai (monthly assistance) to Rs 2,000 and adding new eligible women under this scheme were some of the other promises the ruling party made.

Expanding the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme till Class 8, and providing free modern electric pump sets without any meters to more than 20 lakh farmers receiving free electricity were among the numerous announcements.

The DMK chief assured to enhance the procurement price of paddy to Rs 3,500 per quintal and the procurement price of sugarcane to Rs 4,500 per tonne.

About 10 lakh new concrete houses will be built under Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam housing scheme and various other housing schemes towards a hut-free Tamil Nadu by 2030.

Skill training will be imparted for five lakh youth who have completed higher education and they will also receive Rs 1,500 per month upon enrolment and completion of 6-month training under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, he said.

The state will ensure foreign investment of Rs 18 lakh crore aiming to create 50 lakh jobs in five years. The monthly higher education grant of Rs 1,000 to students under Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes will be increased to Rs 1,500. About 35 lakh free laptops will be provided to all college students.

Establishing four future-ready global cities around Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli apart, about 50 Semmozhi Poonga's will be constructed across Tamil Nadu, he said.

In his address, Stalin exuded confidence that the DMK is " going to form government for seventh time."

"This confidence is not just of the party workers but all of TN people, because no state government has made so many achievements. So many record schemes have been delivered. We have achieved double digit growth," he said

The DMK started its tenure in 2021 with a 10-year vision plan.

Today, 1.31 crore women were receiving Rs 1000 monthly assistance, he said. The BJP tried to stop it citing election but we realised the conspiracy and gave it in advance in February," the DMK chief added.

The manifesto was prepared by a team headed by party deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kaniozhi and the team members included two state ministers. Stalin felicitated them on the occasion.

The DMK chief said the government under him made TN reach top in development.

On the health sector, he said dialysis units will be doubled in all the government hospitals across the state and cancer treatment centres will be set up in 11 government medical facilities.

The relief provided to fishermen during the ban period will be enhanced to Rs 12,000 from the present Rs 8,000 and the assistance during the lean period would be hiked to Rs 9,000 from Rs 6000.

The procurement price of milk will be increased by Rs 5 per litre.

A committee will be constituted to implement the 8th pay commission benefits for government employees and teachers, he said.

Later, speaking to reporters Kanimozhi said providing free laptops to students was not a freebie.

"We have not promised anything that is not possible. This time the chief minister was very clear that we can only promise what we can deliver," she said.